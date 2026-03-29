Band Melam Movie Review: A completely off-key and boring affair

At its core, Band Melam is set in a Telangana village and follows the story of Yadagiri alias Giri (Harsh Roshan) and Raji (Sridevi Appala), who have been in love since childhood. Raji excels in academics, while Giri shows little interest in studies despite her encouragement. As Raji moves to a nearby town for higher education, Giri stays back in the village, aspiring to become a musician. Along with his friends, he plans to start a band and perform at local events. However, Raji’s father (Sai Kumar) disapproves of Giri and constantly warns his daughter to stay away from him. As time passes, Raji drifts away, while Giri continues to hold on to their love. Meanwhile, an incident involving Raji becomes the talk of the village. What that incident is, and whether Giri succeeds in winning her back, forms the rest of the story.