Abhilash Reddy: Beyond sport, Biker will also explore emotional drama space

He concedes that his flawed writing was the reason for the misfire of his debut film, Maa Nanna Superhero. “Somewhere it misfired, and maybe there was a fault in my writing. I made an honest attempt, but it didn’t work at the box office, ” he says, to conclude that the father-son dynamics in the film will have an overarching effect on the film, and that it is largely because he has derived those scenes from his real-life experience. “I come from a middle-class family, and I know the father-son bond and relationship. My father always encouraged me, even when I wanted to enter films. We were not financially strong, but my father put everything into supporting me and encouraged me when I shared my wish to enter the industry,” he signs off.