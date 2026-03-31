Anakapalli teaser unveiled, promises an intense drama

Vikram Sahidev, who earlier appeared as a child actor in films like Rudhramadevi, Race Gurram and Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India, is now making his debut as a lead actor with the upcoming intense love drama Anakapalli.
The actor, who also played an important role in Rowdy Boys, stars alongside Sandhya Vasishta of Sri Chidambaram Garu fame. Tarak Ponnappa appears in a crucial role.
The film is being produced by Nakkina Trinadha Rao and Kandregula Naidu under the banners Bhavya Sri Movie Makers and Nakkina Narratives, while Khagesh Tammineni is directing it.
The makers on Sunday unveiled the teaser, which offers a glimpse into a rustic village-based love story. At first, the teaser appears to present a charming rural romance, but beneath that lies strong emotional conflict and tension between the lead pair, giving the story greater depth.
Vikram Sahidev impresses with the way he portrays two shades of his character. In some scenes, he appears fierce and aggressive, while in others he comes across as soft and emotional. His performance particularly stands out in the scenes that show the pain and struggles of his character, Surya.
Sandhya Vasishta makes an impression as the spirited heroine, while Tarak Ponnappa looks menacing in a powerful negative role. Interestingly, apart from providing the story and screenplay, Nakkina Trinadha Rao is also acting in the film and plays the protagonist’s father.
Director Khagesh Tammineni appears to have blended romance, action and intense emotions effectively, making the teaser engaging from start to finish. The visuals by Maaya V beautifully capture the raw and gritty atmosphere of the village backdrop, while music director Davzand adds further impact with a strong background score.
With its emotional intensity and hard-hitting tone, the teaser has raised expectations and suggests that Anakapalli could connect with audiences of all age groups when it releases this summer.