Telugu Actor Bharath Kanth killed in road Accident on Hyderabad ORR

TELANGANA: Telugu actor Bharath Kanth and another person were killed in a road accident after their car collided with the rear of a truck near Exit No. 12 on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) under the jurisdiction of Adibatla police station in Hyderabad, Telangana.
Police said the accident occurred late at night. Following the collision, authorities registered a case and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.
According to Adibatla Police: “This incident happened last night after their car collided with a truck at Exit No. 12 on the ORR.”
“We have registered a case, shifted the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem examination, and are investigating the matter,” the police added.
The identity of the second deceased person has not yet been officially disclosed.
Police are continuing their investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the crash.
Bharath Kanth was best known for his roles in the 2021 film Gramam and the 2024 film Tenant, where he played the lead role. He also appeared in web series such as Geethanjali and Parvathi Parameshwarlu.
( With inputs from ANI)