Telugu Actor Bharath Kanth killed in road Accident on Hyderabad ORR

TELANGANA: Telugu actor Bharath Kanth and another person were killed in a road accident after their car collided with the rear of a truck near Exit No. 12 on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) under the jurisdiction of Adibatla police station in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Police said the accident occurred late at night. Following the collision, authorities registered a case and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

According to Adibatla Police: “This incident happened last night after their car collided with a truck at Exit No. 12 on the ORR.”