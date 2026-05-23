Chiru158 launched in grand style; Anaswara Rajan to play a crucial role

Actor Chiranjeevi and director Bobby Kolli have reunited for their upcoming film, tentatively titled Chiru158, following the success of Waltair Veerayya. The film was launched on Thursday in a grand manner, with Chiranjeevi’s brother and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan attending the ceremony along with their elder brother Nagababu.
The film is being produced by Venkat K Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions. The collaboration between Chiranjeevi and Bobby Kolli has already generated huge excitement among fans, and the makers are planning to mount the project on a massive scale. The film also marks KVN Productions’ maiden Telugu venture after producing several notable projects in Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi.
After a series of announcements that created strong buzz around the project, the makers officially launched the film with a grand pooja ceremony. The event turned even more special with the presence of Pawan Kalyan and Nagababu as chief guests. Fans were delighted to see the three brothers sharing the stage together.
Pawan Kalyan sounded the clapboard, while Sushmita Konidela switched on the camera. Director VV Vinayak directed the first shot. Veteran filmmakers B Gopal and Kodandarami Reddy, along with Nagababu, handed over the script to the makers. Several prominent directors and producers from the industry also attended the event. Lohith from KVN Productions was present along with the film’s team.
Bobby Kolli, known for his strong understanding of mass entertainers, has reportedly designed an even bigger story this time, promising scale, intensity, and high-voltage drama. Chiranjeevi will be seen in one of his most intense roles yet. His recent gym workout video, which showcased his impressive fitness transformation, has already raised expectations for the film.
Malayalam actor Anaswara Rajan has been finalised for a crucial role in the movie.
S Thaman is composing the music, while Vijay Karthik Kannan handles cinematography. Production design is by Avinash Kolla, while the screenplay is penned by Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy, with additional screenplay support from Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri. The successful writing duo Bhanu–Nandu, known for their entertaining dialogue writing, are handling the dialogues for the film. The regular shoot of the movie will commence from Friday in Hyderabad.