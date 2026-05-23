Chiru158 launched in grand style; Anaswara Rajan to play a crucial role

S Thaman is composing the music, while Vijay Karthik Kannan handles cinematography. Production design is by Avinash Kolla, while the screenplay is penned by Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy, with additional screenplay support from Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri. The successful writing duo Bhanu–Nandu, known for their entertaining dialogue writing, are handling the dialogues for the film. The regular shoot of the movie will commence from Friday in Hyderabad.