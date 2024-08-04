Rescue Western Ghats before it’s too late

CHENNAI: The Western Ghats are second only to the Eastern Himalaya as a treasure trove of biological diversity in India. It stretches to a length of 1,490 km from Tapi Valley in the north to Kanniyakumari in the south with an area of approximately 1,29,037 sq km.

This majestic hill range influences rainfall patterns as it forces the moisture laden winds coming off the Arabian Sea to rise and receive in consequence heavy precipitation of 2,000 mm or more a year. To the leeward side of the Ghats is a region of rain shadow. The eastern slopes of the Ghats are much drier than the Western face.

Given this rainfall regime, the western slopes of the Ghats have a natural cover of evergreen forest, which changes to moist and then dry deciduous types as one comes to the eastern slopes. The vegetation reaches its highest diversity towards the southern tip in Kerala with its high statured, rich tropical rain forests. These forests are the water tower of Peninsular India and many life-giving rivers originate here. However, this hill chain of the Western Ghats that evolved and sustained over centuries is in peril today due to human pressure and plundering in the form of mining and quarrying.

The deadliest Wayanad landslides, which claimed over 300 lives so far, is a stark reminder of the inaction of Western Ghats states - Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala - in giving adequate protection and declaring the Ecologically Sensitive Areas (ESA), a proposal that is gathering dust for 13 years now.

The states have clearly prioritised ‘unscientific and unregulated’ development over ecological protection without a proper risk assessment. In fact, just a week prior to the Wayanad landslide, junior environment minister Kirti Vardhan Singh responding to a query by Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh in the Lok Sabha on the environment fragility in Kerala, said the state did not have a specific study on environmental degradation and fragility.

“As per the information received from the Government of Kerala, no specific scientific study has been conducted concerning the environmental degradation and fragility, resulting in incessant flash floods, landslides and silting of top soil, causing increased vulnerability of the soil and making it fragile. However, as part of the revised State Action Plan on Climate Change 2023-2030 (SAPCC 2023-2030), composite climate change vulnerability profiles were developed for the State and sector-specific vulnerabilities were assessed to measure systemic preparedness,” the minister said.

Eminent ecologist Madhav Gadgil, chairman, Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel, who recommended in 2011 to cover 75% of the 1,29,037 sq km mountain range under the ESA, likens the Western Ghats to a charming maiden; Agastyamalai is her head, Annamalai and Nilgiri the breasts, her hips the broad ranges of Kanara and Goa, her legs the northern Sahyadris. “Once the lady was adorned by a sari of rich green hues; today her mantle lies in shreds and tatters. It has been torn asunder by the greed of the elite and gnawed at by the poor, striving to eke out a subsistence. This is a great tragedy for this hill range which is the backbone of the ecology and economy of south India.’’