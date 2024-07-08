Hinduja family case puts Swiss labour laws on trial

KOCHI: When news broke on June 21 that a Swiss criminal court had given jail terms to four members of the billionaire Hinduja family on charges of exploiting their servants at their Geneva villa, many hailed it as a testimony to the strength of Switzerland’s legal system. It also triggered discussions on the harsh conditions in which domestic helps work even in rich countries.

Switzerland is known for its business-friendly policies but its labour laws are strict. The rules stipulate maximum allowable working hours, mandatory rest period, and how wages should be fixed and paid.

During the hearing, Geneva public prosecutor Yves Bertossa argued that the servants were forced to work up to 18 hours a day, seven days a week, confined to the house with their passports confiscated, and paid only a fraction of the market rates for such jobs.

The Hindujas have filed an appeal against the court’s order, terming the verdict appalling and the charges baseless. Under Swiss laws, the lower court’s judgment is not final and will not be implemented until all avenues of appeal are exhausted.

The family argued that the staff members had agreed to the working arrangements and that there was no mistreatment. They also claimed the work hours were exaggerated to include leisure time during which the servants watched TV along with family members. This, however, is open to interpretation because Swiss laws define working time as that when the employee remains at the employer’s disposal.