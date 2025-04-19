Harnessing nature-based solution for coastal cities to combat climate risk

Unchecked urban expansion has resulted in significant land-use and land-cover changes, leading to deforestation and reduction in green spaces. These factors exacerbate the impacts of climate change, particularly in India's coastal cities, where effects are more intense and widespread.

For instance, the loss of vegetation and wetland ecosystems in urban areas have intensified the urban heat island effect, increasing communities' vulnerability to flooding and water scarcity. It disproportionately affects marginalised groups, especially those living in informal settlements without adequate infrastructure or access to resources, thereby worsening socio-economic inequalities.

The Center for Study of Science, Technology, and Policy (CSTEP), a Bangalore-based policy think tank, conducted granular analyses of India’s coastal cities, Chennai and Mangalore, to strategise on investments and the implementation of nature-based solutions (NbS).

CSTEP’s study, "Urban Greenprints: A Nature-based Solutions Feasibility Framework for Urban Coastal Regions," identified areas for NbS intervention in coastal cities to effectively address climate risks. These solutions are cost-effective and offer both environmental and social benefits.

The NbS approach is defined as actions that protect, sustainably manage, and restore natural or modified ecosystems that address social needs and simultaneously benefit people and nature.

Over a period, coastal cities like Chennai and Mangalore have experienced a sharp decline in green cover and increased encroachments on natural water bodies. The conventional grey infrastructure, such as stormwater drains and concrete embankments, revealed their limitations in mitigating disasters.

The report’s 27 ward-level analyses pinpointed areas within wards where comprehensive NbS strategies that effectively utilise both aquatic and terrestrial resources are needed.