Water shortage risk up as snow in Himalayas at 23-year record low

The Ganga and Brahmaputra basins have experienced a record low in snow persistence — the fraction of time snow is on the ground after snowfall – over the past 23 years, raising alarms about an impending water crisis that could affect over 650 million people. This decline has been consistently observed for three consecutive years. Experts attribute it to climate change.

Seasonal snowmelt is crucial for regional and local water availability. It contributes around 23% of annual river flow, especially in the early summer, and nourishes rivers for agriculture, hydropower and several ecosystem services.

According to the latest Snow Update report of the Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) region, released by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), a regional intergovernmental organisation, HKH experienced its third consecutive below-normal snow year in 2025, with snow persistence hitting a vicennial record low of -23.6%.