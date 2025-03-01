CAG peels layers of Delhi excise policy scam

Contentious waivers, kickbacks

The CAG flagged a questionable decision taken by the government to grant a Rs 144 crore waiver in licence fees to zonal licencees between December 28, 2021, and January 27, 2022. The reason cited for this exemption was the impact of Covid-19 restrictions. However, the excise department itself had advised against granting such a waiver, arguing that the tender conditions explicitly placed commercial risks on the licencees, not the government. Despite this warning, the government went ahead with the fee waiver, further draining public funds without clear justification.

“..... The Excise and Finance Departments proposed that proportionate waiver/ reduction in licence fee due to Covid restrictions may not be considered as there is no provision in the tender document with regard to the reduction of licence fee in any such circumstances. This proposal was turned down by the minister in charge of the department and grant of waiver to each zonal licencee for the closed vends during the period from December 28, 2021 to January 27, 2022 was approved with the reasons that during the previous Covid lockdown period, the government had given the benefit of pro-rata fee waiver to restaurants,” the report read.

Another policy shift flagged by the CAG was the decision to move away from a per-bottle excise duty system to an advance licensing fee model. Previously, the government collected excise revenue on the actual volume of liquor sold. The 2021-22 policy, however, introduced a presumptive revenue model, where retailers paid a fixed licence fee, determined through bidding, rather than taxes based on sales. This change not only weakened government oversight but also created incentives for retailers to aggressively increase sales while paying a pre-determined fee. The CAG found that this structure led to increased liquor sales—64.82 crore bottles were sold between December 2021 and August 2022, compared to 58.19 crore bottles during the same period in 2018-19. However, this rise in sales did not translate into proportionate revenue growth, indicating a major policy miscalculation and graft.

A particularly glaring irregularity was the sudden increase in profit margins for wholesalers, which jumped from 5% under the old system to 12% under the new policy. The official reasoning was that higher margins were necessary to meet international standards and cover quality control costs.

However, CAG found that the mandated quality-testing laboratories were barely functional. Of the 62 warehouses that were supposed to have these labs, only 19 had operational testing facilities, and batch testing of liquor had not even begun. This increase in margins without a corresponding rise in compliance mechanisms effectively allowed wholesalers to pocket massive profits at the expense of state revenue. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has flagged this margin hike as a possible conduit for kickbacks, further intensifying suspicions of corruption.