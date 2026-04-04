Social media giants, addicted teenagers, and the fight for informed choice

Government data shows internet connections in India leapt from 25 crore in March 2014 to 95.4 crore in March 2024 — a 279% increase in a single decade — placing algorithmically-driven feeds into the hands of an entire generation simultaneously. Research documents compulsive behaviours such as midnight scrolling — a frenetic, restless ritual corroding mental and physical health — alongside a preference for ephemeral online contact over substantive relationships.

The sleep toll is measurable: a large-scale study of 45,000 Norwegian university students found that one hour of screen time before sleep elevated the risk of insomnia by 60%, while a 2025 survey by sleep researchers found that 84% of young adults use at least one social media platform daily, with pre-bed scrolling consistently linked to delayed sleep onset and reduced sleep duration. In a society where academic pressure on the youngsters is already mounting, this kind of behaviour exacerbates anxiety and corrodes their mental health.

Engineered addiction: What insiders revealed

Long before courtrooms took up the question, insiders were whistleblowing about the dangers. In the 2020 Netflix documentary The Social Dilemma, former Google design ethicist Tristan Harris and ex-Facebook executive Tim Kendall described how platforms are optimised for engagement and retention. Harris compared the compulsion to a slot machine: users check their phones with obsessive repetition, anticipating the dopamine hike of a notification. These misgivings were corroborated by the 2021 "Facebook Files" — internal documents leaked by Frances Haugen revealing that the company's own research had identified pernicious effects among teenagers. Instagram worsened body image issues for one in three teen girls; 13.5% of British teen girls reported more frequent suicidal thoughts after joining the platform. These findings were withheld from lawmakers who explicitly requested them.

When Haugen testified before the US Senate in October 2021, she was clear: "Facebook's products harm children, stoke division, weaken our democracy. The company's leadership knows ways to make Facebook and Instagram safer and won't make the necessary changes because they have put their immense profits before people." Internal communications presented at the Los Angeles trial further revealed that senior Meta executives had discussed capturing users as young as tweens, noting that 11-year-olds were four times as likely to return to Instagram as users of competing apps — a wanton disregard for the welfare of children that the jury ultimately found iniquitous.

Algorithm pushes teens to the edge

No case more vividly illustrates the lethal potential of exploitative digital design than the Blue Whale Challenge — an online game that propagated through social media targeting teenagers with a 50-day series of escalating self-harm directives, culminating in an injunction to take their own lives. Throughout 2017, Indian media documented multifarious cases of child suicide and self-harm linked to the challenge. In Mumbai, a 14-year-old student jumped from the fifth floor of his building. In Kerala, two suicides were closely linked to the game within the same year. A Jodhpur teenager attempted suicide twice in a week, and had carved the shape of a whale into her arm. A clinical case report from Gauhati Medical College documented a student who completed 40 of the 50 tasks, including self-harm, before psychiatric intervention.

Researchers subsequently debated how many Indian suicides were definitively linked to the challenge versus those produced by media contagion. A systematic review traced approximately 50 incidents, of which 21 were completed suicides. Whether or not every death can be verified as directly linked, the underlying truth is ineluctable: algorithmically-amplified content targeting the vulnerable was the delivery mechanism for this harm.

Preventive governance in the Nordics

While American courts grapple with accountability after the fact, the Nordic countries have built legal structures that prioritise childhood over engagement metrics. Norway has proposed prohibiting social media for children under 15. Sweden's public health agency recommends no screen time before age two, no more than one hour daily for ages 2–5, and two to three hours for older cohorts. Denmark has seen widespread municipal implementation of school smartphone bans following national guidance to prioritise "analogue" learning environment. In 2024, the Nordic Council of Ministers issued a joint statement expressing grave concern about the "pernicious effects" of digital platforms on children's well-being, pledging coordinated policy action. The results of this cultural shift are tangible: Swedish retailers like Elgiganten reported that sales of "dumb phones" tripled between 2022 and 2024 as parents sought to decouple children from addictive algorithms.