Kalpakkam nuclear reactor attains criticality

At 8.25 pm on April 6, inside a heavily shielded complex along Tamil Nadu’s coast, a quiet but defining moment unfolded in India’s nuclear journey. The 500 MWe Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam attained “first criticality”, the point at which a nuclear reactor sustains a controlled chain reaction on its own. There were no dramatic outward signs, no immediate surge of electricity into the grid, but in nuclear engineering terms, this was the instant the reactor came alive, a moment some scientists liken to an “Akshaya Patra” of energy, a system that, once stabilised, can keep producing more fuel than it consumes. In common parlance, the term “critical” often suggests danger, but in nuclear science it signifies stability.

Criticality is achieved when each fission event releases enough neutrons to sustain exactly one more fission event, creating a steady, self-sustaining chain reaction.

At this point, the reactor no longer depends on external inputs to keep the process going. It marks the transition from a constructed system to an operational one.

As veteran nuclear scientist V S Ramamurthy explains, “Once the system becomes critical, it is self-sustaining - you don’t have to introduce a new neutron.” However, he cautions that this is only the beginning. “At this stage, the power is very low because the number of neutrons participating is small. What is required is to increase that number.” This distinction is crucial.

Achieving criticality does not mean the reactor is producing electricity at scale. Instead, it confirms that the physics of the system is functioning as designed. The reactor will now undergo a series of physics experiments to understand its behaviour in controlled conditions before operators gradually increase output. The transition from a stable chain reaction to high-power electricity generation is technically complex and fraught with challenges. “The jump from criticality to full power is very large,” Ramamurthy told TNIE. “As the power increases, temperatures go up. You must be able to take out that heat and convert it into electricity. That is where unknowns can arise.”

He added that this phase represents largely uncharted territory, where realworld conditions can differ from theoretical expectations. What makes the PFBR particularly significant is not just that it works, but how it works. Unlike conventional nuclear reactors that consume uranium fuel, the PFBR is designed to produce more fuel than it burns.

It uses a mix of uranium and plutonium, known as mixed oxide or MOX fuel, at its core, surrounded by a blanket of uranium-238. When fast neutrons from the fission process interact with this blanket, they convert uranium-238 into plutonium-239, effectively generating new fuel in the process. This is why such systems are known as “breeder” reactors.

Scientists estimate that the reactor can achieve a breeding ratio greater than one, meaning it produces more fissile material than it consumes. In a country like India, where uranium reserves are limited, this capability is strategically transformative because it allows far greater energy extraction from available resources.

To fully appreciate the importance of this milestone, one must return to the long-term vision articulated by Homi Jehangir Bhabha in the early years after Independence. India’s nuclear programme was designed as a threestage pathway tailored to its resource profile. The first stage relies on pressurised heavy water reactors that use natural uranium and produce plutonium as a by-product.

The second stage, which India has now entered with the PFBR, uses that plutonium in fast breeder reactors to generate more fissile material. The third and final stage aims to use thorium, abundant in India, to produce uranium-233, which can serve as a long-term nuclear fuel.

The central logic of this strategy lies in India’s resource constraints and advantages. While uranium deposits are modest, the country possesses some of the world’s largest thorium reserves, particularly in coastal regions such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. Thorium, however, cannot be used directly as a nuclear fuel. It must first be converted into uranium-233 through nuclear reactions.