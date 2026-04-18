West Asia: The new arithmetic of war

War in the contemporary period has moved far beyond territorial conquest into the realm of systemic disruption. Its most consequential effects now unfold across energy systems, shipping routes, industrial inputs, and digital infrastructure. A strike on a gas facility in West Asia can ripple through semiconductor fabrication in East Asia, delay data centre expansion in India, and raise electricity costs across continents within weeks. This transformation reflects the deep integration of the global economy. According to the World Bank, more than 80% of global trade by volume depends on maritime supply chains. When these routes are destabilised — through direct attacks, chokepoint vulnerabilities, or surging insurance premiums — the consequences cascade rapidly across industries.

Asymmetric warfare and the economics of imbalance

At the core of this shift lies a new form of asymmetric warfare defined not merely by unequal military strength, but by unequal economic structures. Cheap weapons force expensive responses, and that arithmetic is now reshaping the strategic calculus of states. Iranian-origin Shahed drones cost between $20,000 and $50,000 per unit, while interceptor missiles such as the Patriot cost between $3 million and $4 million per launch — a cost-exchange ratio exceeding 100:1. First-person-view drones assembled for under $500 have destroyed armoured systems worth millions. In January 2026, Ukraine’s defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov reported that drone operators had killed or seriously wounded more than 240,000 Russian soldiers in a single year, pointing out how attritable systems have become the dominant instrument of industrialised warfare.

A weaker actor does not need to defeat a stronger adversary militarily. It only needs to force it into economically unsustainable defensive patterns. As analysts observed of the 2026 Red Sea engagements, every time a $2 million interceptor destroys a $20,000 drone, the defending power’s strategic influence contracts. Victory is no longer secured through decisive battles but through the gradual exhaustion of resources — a logic of attrition that penalises technological sophistication itself. The Pentagon’s Replicator initiative, budgeted at roughly $7.5 billion for counter-drone systems in 2026, is an early acknowledgement that even the world’s most-funded military cannot sustain the old cost curve indefinitely. This further unveils a new dynamics where geopolitics (control over Hornuz) is used as a successful deterrent to nukes.