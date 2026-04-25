Mohenjo-daro’s urbanisation began earlier than thought

Archaeologists recently uncovered a seven-metre-thick defensive wall at Mohenjo-daro, one of the significant ancient cities of the Indus Valley Civilization in the Sindh province of Pakistan. The fresh excavation aimed to figure out the overall plan and chronology of the mud-brick city wall that surrounds what is called the western Stupa Mound.

Significantly, new radiocarbon dating confirmed an earlier urban occupation at Mohenjo-daro during the Kot Diji or Early Harappan Phase, 3300-2600 BC, read a statement issued by Sindh Directorate General Antiquities and Archaeology (DGAA). When the remains were first discovered by British archaeologist and officer in the British Army, Mortimer Wheeler, in 1950, they were dated to 2800-2600 BC. The latest dating pushes back their antiquity further.

DGAA stated that the new excavations at the plain level to the west of the famous Stupa Mound had provided five new radiocarbon dates for a massive mud-brick perimeter wall of the city, which was misidentified it as a revetment or "bund" built to protect the city from flooding by Wheeler.

During previous attempts, excavation teams were unable to reach the natural soil level due to the presence of groundwater. Although the lowest levels are still below the water table, the earlier trench of Wheeler was reopened by DGAA, which undertook the study jointly with the Sindh Exploration and Adventure Society (SEAS).

The efforts yielded significant results and brought to light more key features of the site. According to DGAA, pottery and carbon samples from the lowest levels of the first wall indicate that this initial structure was constructed at the end of the Early Harappan or Kot Diji Phase around 2700-2600 BCE, approximately 100 years before the beginning of the Harappan Phase.

“Kot Dijian pottery recovered from new deep coring below the first city wall indicates the presence of a substantial Early Harappan occupation before the first city wall was constructed. These findings correspond with the results from excavations at the site of Harappa, Punjab (in Pakistan), which also has an Early Harappan, Kot Dijian Phase occupation and city wall dating to around 2800-2600 BCE,” the department stated.