How courts, not barracks, opened armed forces to women

For years, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) stood apart from the other uniformed services in one consequential respect. Women entering through its short-service route could serve for years and rise through the ranks, but could not convert to a permanent career as their male counterparts could. That distinction ended this week. Last Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled a gender-neutral framework for the induction and career progression of officers in the Indian Coast Guard (ICG). Women will now enter both the Short Service Appointment (SSA) and Permanent Appointment (PA) streams on the same terms as men, while the short-service route has been opened to men as well.
Serving women officers on SSA may opt to convert to permanent appointments if they meet the stipulated conditions. Existing women PA officers will be considered for higher promotions subject to eligibility.
The significance goes beyond the Coast Guard. With it, the last of India’s four uniformed services has removed a major structural distinction between the career paths available to male and female officers. It also closes another chapter in a transformation the services did not always initiate themselves. From permanent commission and command appointments to entry through the National Defence Academy, the evaluation of women officers and pension rights, some of the most consequential advances for women in uniform have followed intervention by the courts.
Why Coast Guard held out?
Part of the answer lay in its legal architecture. Though it functions under the Ministry of Defence, the ICG is raised under the Coast Guard Act, 1978, and is not governed by the Navy Act. The government relied on the Coast Guard’s distinct functions and service conditions to argue that judgments concerning women officers in the Army, Navy and Air Force could not simply be transplanted to it.
The issue came to a head in 2024. The Supreme Court was hearing a plea by Coast Guard officer Priyanka Tyagi, who had joined as an Assistant Commandant in 2009 and was released from service in December 2023 after completing her short-service tenure. Under recruitment rules notified in November 2009, women officers entering the General Duty branch through the short-service route did not have the option of switching to permanent entry.
In February 2024, a three-judge bench led by then Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud rejected the government’s reliance on functional differences to justify the continuing disparity. Such arguments, the court said, could not hold in 2024. It ordered the Centre to frame a policy on treating women fairly, warning the court would intervene otherwise.
Its widely reported observation that a government invoking Nari Shakti should demonstrate it was accompanied by a sharper question: why did the Coast Guard continue to treat women differently when the other services had moved ahead?
The court returned to the issue in April, calling the Coast Guard an “outlier” and invoking what it described as the march of time. It recalled the barriers once faced by Cornelia Sorabji, India’s first woman advocate, and the arguments historically advanced against women serving in the Army, Air Force and Navy.
Tyagi was ordered back into service as an interim measure and given a posting commensurate with her qualifications. More than two years after that litigation began, the personnel policy has now caught up.
The ministry paired Tuesday’s announcement with another reform. Coast Guard personnel who go missing at sea while on duty may now be declared “presumed dead” for the purpose of ex gratia, easing and accelerating compensation and terminal benefits for their next of kin.
What was the foundational judgment in the case?
Taken alone, the Coast Guard decision looks like administrative catch-up. Set against the record of the past 15 years, however, it completes a striking sequence in which many of the most consequential advances in women’s military careers were first fought through litigation and only subsequently absorbed into personnel policy.
The foundational judgment came on February 17, 2020, in Secretary, Ministry of Defence v. Babita Puniya. The case grew out of litigation that began in the Delhi High Court in 2003. The court ruled in favour of the women officers in 2010, and the government appealed.
The Supreme Court dismissed that appeal, holding that women Short Service Commission (SSC) officers in the Army were entitled to be considered for permanent commission on the same footing as their male counterparts in the branches in which women were already commissioned. Crucially, it also rejected the proposition that women granted permanent commission should be confined to staff appointments rather than considered for command.
The reasoning travelled beyond the immediate dispute. Government submissions invoking physical limitations, motherhood, domestic obligations and the presumed reluctance of male soldiers to serve under women officers were rejected as stereotypes rather than sufficient grounds for restricting careers.
The judgment became an important statement of substantive equality. Formally identical rules, the court recognised, do not necessarily produce equality when one group has already been placed at a disadvantage by years of exclusion.
A month later, the same logic reached the Navy. In Union of India v. Lt Cdr Annie Nagaraja, decided on March 17, 2020, the Supreme Court upheld the right of eligible women SSC officers to be considered for permanent commission.
It rejected arguments that logistical constraints and the structure of a smaller service could justify denying them the career opportunities available to men.
The services’ reluctance was not purely cultural. Permanent commission fundamentally alters cadre management. It commits a force to careers stretching beyond two decades, affects promotion pyramids and vacancies, creates long-term pension liabilities and requires postings, housing and career planning across an officer’s working life.
Each judgment therefore demanded more than a change in institutional attitude. It required personnel systems built over decades around overwhelmingly male career cadres to be redesigned. That helps explain both the resistance and the litigation that followed.
What were the other battles for rights?
Securing permanent commission in principle proved to be only part of the contest. How women were assessed for it soon brought the Army back before the Supreme Court. After Babita Puniya, women officers challenged the evaluation process used to determine who would receive permanent commission. The criteria relied on service records created when women had no realistic expectation of competing for permanent careers. They also applied medical requirements to officers now considerably older than they would have been had they been assessed at the appropriate stage.
On March 25, 2021, in Lt Col Nitisha v. Union of India, the Supreme Court found aspects of the process indirectly and systemically discriminatory. The importance of the judgment lay in its recognition that discrimination need not be explicit. A rule can appear neutral on its face and still disproportionately disadvantage a group because it fails to account for the effects of past exclusion. The ruling gave the doctrine of indirect discrimination a significant place in Indian equality jurisprudence.
The next battle concerned entry itself. In August 2021, while hearing Kush Kalra v. Union of India, the Supreme Court allowed women to sit the National Defence Academy exam, opening an institution that had trained male officers for decades. The Centre subsequently decided to induct women into the NDA.
Even the closing stretch of military careers required judicial intervention. In March this year, a SC bench delivered a series of judgments concerning the grant of permanent commission to SSC officers in the Army, Navy and Air Force.
The court found serious deficiencies in how women officers had historically been evaluated. As a one-time measure, it deemed specified categories of released officers to have completed the 20 years of qualifying service required for pension and consequential benefits. In the Army’s case, it also directed that eligible women officers still continuing in service under court protection be granted permanent commission subject to the prescribed conditions.
The arc had moved from the right to compete for a full career, to command and fair evaluation, to entry through the country’s premier tri-service academy and, finally, to the consequences at retirement.
What is settled, what is not?
The direction of travel is unmistakable. So is one defining feature of it: at critical stages, the widening of women’s military careers was decided in court before it was fully incorporated into policy. That does not mean every distinction in military employment is discriminatory. The armed forces retain occupational standards, medical requirements and service-specific operational criteria. The constitutional question has instead increasingly become whether an exclusion can be justified by demonstrable operational requirements rather than assumptions about gender.
The distinction matters because the transformation remains incomplete. Women now serve across a widening range of positions and have entered the Army’s Regiment of Artillery since 2023. They are also entering the officer corps through the NDA, placing them in the same early-career training pipeline long available to men.
But the infantry and armoured corps, the Army’s principal close-combat arms, remain closed to women, and their representation thins considerably at the higher ranks. Questions of career progression, competitive command, postings and the depth of their presence across operational formations remain live. The Coast Guard decision does not settle those questions.
What it does is remove another structural barrier to women making a career of the uniform.
It is a point reached gradually, and often reluctantly.