How courts, not barracks, opened armed forces to women

The issue came to a head in 2024. The Supreme Court was hearing a plea by Coast Guard officer Priyanka Tyagi, who had joined as an Assistant Commandant in 2009 and was released from service in December 2023 after completing her short-service tenure. Under recruitment rules notified in November 2009, women officers entering the General Duty branch through the short-service route did not have the option of switching to permanent entry.

In February 2024, a three-judge bench led by then Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud rejected the government’s reliance on functional differences to justify the continuing disparity. Such arguments, the court said, could not hold in 2024. It ordered the Centre to frame a policy on treating women fairly, warning the court would intervene otherwise.

Its widely reported observation that a government invoking Nari Shakti should demonstrate it was accompanied by a sharper question: why did the Coast Guard continue to treat women differently when the other services had moved ahead?

The court returned to the issue in April, calling the Coast Guard an “outlier” and invoking what it described as the march of time. It recalled the barriers once faced by Cornelia Sorabji, India’s first woman advocate, and the arguments historically advanced against women serving in the Army, Air Force and Navy.

Tyagi was ordered back into service as an interim measure and given a posting commensurate with her qualifications. More than two years after that litigation began, the personnel policy has now caught up.

The ministry paired Tuesday’s announcement with another reform. Coast Guard personnel who go missing at sea while on duty may now be declared “presumed dead” for the purpose of ex gratia, easing and accelerating compensation and terminal benefits for their next of kin.

What was the foundational judgment in the case?

Taken alone, the Coast Guard decision looks like administrative catch-up. Set against the record of the past 15 years, however, it completes a striking sequence in which many of the most consequential advances in women’s military careers were first fought through litigation and only subsequently absorbed into personnel policy.

The foundational judgment came on February 17, 2020, in Secretary, Ministry of Defence v. Babita Puniya. The case grew out of litigation that began in the Delhi High Court in 2003. The court ruled in favour of the women officers in 2010, and the government appealed.