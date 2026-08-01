When the state never forgets: Facial recognition and the end of anonymous dissent

For most of democratic history, the state could see a crowd but not remember it. A police officer watching a rally of 50,000 people could identify only a handful of faces and retain almost none of them by evening. This practical anonymity allowed citizens to participate in public life without fearing that their presence would become a permanent record.

Artificial intelligence has begun to dismantle that arrangement. During the recent youth-led demonstrations organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, the Delhi Police deployed live facial recognition systems mounted on mobile command vehicles. The deployment has since become the subject of a Public Interest Litigation before the Delhi High Court, raising a significant constitutional question: Can the freedoms of assembly and dissent survive when public presence itself becomes data?

The controversy is not merely about cameras. Cameras have watched Indian crowds for decades. The fundamental transformation lies elsewhere—it is in the state's newfound ability to remember. A face captured today can potentially become an identity stored, matched and retrieved years later.

How does facial recognition technology work?

Facial recognition is often described as a smarter camera. That description is misleading. It is a biometric identification system that converts human features into a digital signature. When a camera captures a face, algorithms analyse facial landmarks—the distance between the eyes, the contour of the jaw, the depth of the nose bridge—and transform them into a numerical template known as a ‘faceprint’.