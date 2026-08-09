Expansion of Sainik schools in PPP mode

At a recent meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that institutions linked to the ruling party were being favoured in the selection of new Sainik Schools under the government’s Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The government, however, rejected ideological bias and defended the PPP framework as a transparent and efficient way to expand access to military-oriented education. The disagreement revived an important question: is the government expanding the Sainik School system through private participation or is it fundamentally changing the nature of the institution?

How did Sainik Schools come into being?

The history of Sainik Schools is rooted in a national security crisis. Their story begins with the aftermath of the 1962 war with China. It was widely believed that the country’s weaknesses lay not only in its defence preparedness, but also in the composition of its officer corps. Recruitment remained heavily concentrated among a relatively small social and regional elite, with students from metropolitan public schools, military families and a handful of traditional recruiting regions dominating entry into the National Defence Academy (NDA). The Sainik School system was conceived to broaden the social base of the officer corps by providing talented children from rural and middleclass backgrounds an opportunity to prepare formilitary leadership.

Even before the 1962 war, the idea had struck root. The first Sainik School was established at Satara in Maharashtra in 1961. After the war, the programme acquired renewed urgency. The Sainik Schools Society, functioning under the aegis of the Ministry of Defence (MoD), gradually established similar institutions across states. The state governments shared part of the financial responsibility. Unlike conventional schools, Sainik Schools combined academic education with military-style discipline, leadership training, physical fitness and sports. Over six decades, 33 fully government-run Sainik Schools came into existence. Together, they educate around 16,000-20,000 children and admit nearly 3,000 new students every year through the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE), conducted by the National Testing Agency.

Admission remains highly competitive. Students primarily enter in Class VI, with a smaller number admitted in Class IX against vacant seats. Since 2021, girls have been admitted in all Sainik Schools. Although annual fees typically range between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh, state governments provide scholarships and fee reimbursements to students belonging to the economically weaker sections, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and wards of defence personnel.