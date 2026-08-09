Unpacking SC fiat to link fuel with insurance

On August 4, the Supreme Court passed a slew of directions to curb motor accidents involving uninsured vehicles, including proposing a technology-driven enforcement mechanism that could automatically refuse fuel to uninsured vehicles. A bench of justices Sanjay Karol and Prashant Kumar Mishra issued the directions, saying, “The ignorance of a statutory mandate results in motor accidents involving uninsured vehicles, which directly cause innocent victims having to run from pillar to post for compensation.”

What does the law say?

The Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) requires all vehicles to have a valid insurance policy covering third-parties. The Act empowers a police officer or a person authorised by the government to seize and detain vehicles which do not possess valid registration or permit.

The object behind the mandatory insurance under law is not just that victims of road accidents are compensated, it is also that they are not drawn into prolonged litigation.

What is the ground reality?

On an average, there are more than 4.5 lakh road accidents in India every year. The road accident count in 2024 was 4,87,705 across the country; 4,80,583 in 2023 and 4,61,312 in 2022. Yet, over half of the vehicles plying on the roads do not possess a valid insurance cover. Additionally, there are a large number of vehicles that do not possess active or valid registration.

The court termed it “shocking” that nearly 56% vehicles plying on Indian roads remain uninsured, as per the Report of the Standing Committee on Finance 2024-25. In absolute terms, the stark figure of uninsured vehicles stands at 16.54 crore vehicles out of a total of 30.48 crore vehicles. The consequent effect is that the statutory safeguard of victim compensation is often delayed, if not defeated.

“An unfortunate reality of road safety in India is that despite the existence of a statutory framework mandating third-party motor vehicle insurance, the compliance thereof is found to be lacking. Consequently, victims or families affected by motor accidents often have to run pillar to post in order to receive compensation,” the court said.

In another verdict in June, the apex court had pointed out a pendency of over four years in more than 50% of motor accident claim cases. “This situation is compounded when the vehicle in question has no valid insurance policy,” the bench said.