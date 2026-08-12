The new format of Hockey World Cup and where India stands

The latest editions of hockey's blue-riband event for both the men and the women -- the World Cup -- will be held simultaneously in Belgium and the Netherlands from August 15. The men enter with a strong chance of getting through a difficult pool, while the women face higher-ranked England and China. There is also a new format to understand. The familiar quarterfinals are gone, replaced by a second group stage. That means early results, goal difference and even the result against a team that progresses alongside you could matter later. Here is how it all works.
Timeline
August 15-20: First league stage.
August 21-24: Second league stage.
August 27: Women’s semifinals.
August 28: Men’s semifinals.
August 29: Women’s bronze-medal match and final.
August 30: Men’s bronze-medal match and final.
Why two World Cups simultaneously?
Yes. The men’s and women’s Hockey World Cups will be held together in Belgium and the Netherlands from August 15.
It is not the first time the FIH has taken this route. The two World Cups were held together in 2014, when the tournament was held in the Netherlands.
There is a first this time, though. The 2022 women’s World Cup was held across multiple countries. This will be the first time the men’s event is being held across multiple countries.
What has changed in the format?
In 2022, in the women’s tournament, and in 2023, in the men’s tournament, the top team in each of the four pools advanced directly to the quarterfinals. The teams finishing second and third played crossover matches, with the winners advancing to the quarterfinals.
The FIH has done away with that system.
Instead, there will be a second group stage. The top two teams from each of the four pools — eight teams in all — will advance and be divided into two pools of four, Pools E and F.
How does the second group stage work?
Teams will play three matches in the first pool stage but only two in the second.
For example, if India advance from Pool D along with England, they will not play England again in the next pool phase. Both teams will instead play the sides advancing from Pool A, likely Argentina and the Netherlands.
But the result between India and England in the first pool stage will carry forward.
If India beat England, those three points and that goal difference will go with India into the next phase.
The women’s team will function in the same way.
What happens to the teams that finish third and fourth?
After the first group phase, teams will be placed in Groups E-H according to where they finish.
Pool E: First- and second-place finishers from Pools A and D
Pool F: First- and second-place finishers from Pools B and C
Pool G: Third- and fourth-place finishers from Pools A and D
Pool H: Third- and fourth-place finishers from Pools B and C
Each team will play two additional matches against opponents it did not face in the opening phase.
The result against the other progressing team from its original pool will carry forward to this phase.
What are the pools in the men’s World Cup?
Pool A: Netherlands, Argentina, New Zealand, Japan
Pool B: Belgium, France, Germany, Malaysia
Pool C: Australia, Spain, Ireland, South Africa
Pool D: England, India, Pakistan, Wales
What are the women’s pools?
Pool A: Netherlands, Australia, Chile, Japan
Pool B: Argentina, Germany, USA, Scotland
Pool C: Belgium, Spain, New Zealand, Ireland
Pool D: China, England, India, South Africa
When do the two league stages take place?
The first league stage begins on August 15 and runs until August 20.
The second league stage starts on August 21 and finishes on August 24.
How will the semifinals be decided?
The semifinals will be:
1st Pool E vs 2nd Pool F
1st Pool F vs 2nd Pool E
The classification matches also follow a similar second-group structure, with teams going into Pools G and H.
When are the semifinals and finals?
The women’s semifinals will be played on August 27, while the men’s semifinals are on August 28.
The women’s final and third-place match are on August 29. The men’s final and third-place match are on August 30.
Like the Grand Slams in tennis, the men’s and women’s last four and finals get their own timeslots.
How important is the opening pool stage under this format?
It is very impaortant.
Craig Fulton, who coaches the Indian men’s team, has stressed the importance of starting well because the top two teams advance and the head-to-head result between those two teams carries into the next round.
“The emphasis on the pool games is important, because it's obviously the top two that go through. And the head-to-head result between those two teams matters: if one beats the other, those three points carry into the next round, and that puts you in the driving seat to get out of the next group and into the semi-finals,” Fulton said.
Could goal difference decide who reaches the semifinals?
It could. If India advance from their pool, they will likely face Argentina and the Netherlands in the next phase. At that stage, it is too close to call and could come down to goal difference.
Fulton said, “The team that finishes top of the group is decided by the most wins, and then it goes to goal difference — so if there's a draw, goal difference decides it.” He said the format is different rather than good or bad, and that India can make it an advantage if they start well.
What does Sjoerd Marijne think about the format?
The Indian women’s head coach would prefer to have the quarterfinal stage.
“It’s an interesting draft schedule, but my preference is to have quarter-finals in a tournament format,” he said.
Marijne understands that higher-ranked teams in the world may prefer the new system, but he believes quarterfinal matches are among the most exciting matches in a tournament.
“But it is how it is, and we will deal with this and make the best of this format,” he said.
How are India’s chances in the men’s tournament?
The men should have too much firepower for Wales and Pakistan. Their matches, despite the hype surrounding them, have largely been one-sided over the last decade.
The England match is a different proposition.
It is so close it could be a toss of the coin. Matches between India and England are generally tense and fraught, with sufficient needle between the two sides.
How are the chances for the women?
The women will have it tougher in a pool that also contains China and England. Both are superior by ranking.
But this Indian team has undergone a sea change in terms of culture and identity.
When Sjoerd Marijne came in, he saw a broken team. One of his non-negotiables was putting an ethos and team culture in place.
They do have an upset in them.
Who could the Indian women face in the second stage?
It could be the Netherlands and Australia, making the challenge that much harder.
The Netherlands simply do not lose hockey matches. They are prohibitive favourites to win a fourth World Cup on the bounce and are on an 18-match winning streak.
Australia are, well, Australia.
The Indian women did not qualify for the Paris Olympics. They will at least privately know that their biggest test is the Asian Games.
Win that and punch a ticket for the Games because, right now, this tournament feels too young for Marijne and what he is trying to achieve with this group of women.
Why has India’s hockey jersey suddenly changed from blue to saffron?
The Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams are set to wear saffron jerseys instead of their familiar blue at the World Cup. Hockey India has said the change was made for a technical reason — better visibility of the players against the blue playing surface.
Why have former players criticised the move?
Because the teams have traditionally been identified with blue, and the men's side is commonly referred to as the “Men in Blue”. Former players have also questioned why such a major change was made ahead of a World Cup.
Where can the World Cups be watched?
The World Cups will be live on Star Sports and JioStar.