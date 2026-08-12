The new format of Hockey World Cup and where India stands

The latest editions of hockey's blue-riband event for both the men and the women -- the World Cup -- will be held simultaneously in Belgium and the Netherlands from August 15. The men enter with a strong chance of getting through a difficult pool, while the women face higher-ranked England and China. There is also a new format to understand. The familiar quarterfinals are gone, replaced by a second group stage. That means early results, goal difference and even the result against a team that progresses alongside you could matter later. Here is how it all works.

Timeline

August 15-20: First league stage.

August 21-24: Second league stage.

August 27: Women’s semifinals.

August 28: Men’s semifinals.

August 29: Women’s bronze-medal match and final.

August 30: Men’s bronze-medal match and final.

Why two World Cups simultaneously?

Yes. The men’s and women’s Hockey World Cups will be held together in Belgium and the Netherlands from August 15.

It is not the first time the FIH has taken this route. The two World Cups were held together in 2014, when the tournament was held in the Netherlands.

There is a first this time, though. The 2022 women’s World Cup was held across multiple countries. This will be the first time the men’s event is being held across multiple countries.

What has changed in the format?

In 2022, in the women’s tournament, and in 2023, in the men’s tournament, the top team in each of the four pools advanced directly to the quarterfinals. The teams finishing second and third played crossover matches, with the winners advancing to the quarterfinals.

The FIH has done away with that system.

Instead, there will be a second group stage. The top two teams from each of the four pools — eight teams in all — will advance and be divided into two pools of four, Pools E and F.

How does the second group stage work?

Teams will play three matches in the first pool stage but only two in the second.

For example, if India advance from Pool D along with England, they will not play England again in the next pool phase. Both teams will instead play the sides advancing from Pool A, likely Argentina and the Netherlands.

But the result between India and England in the first pool stage will carry forward.

If India beat England, those three points and that goal difference will go with India into the next phase.

The women’s team will function in the same way.

What happens to the teams that finish third and fourth?

After the first group phase, teams will be placed in Groups E-H according to where they finish.

Pool E: First- and second-place finishers from Pools A and D

Pool F: First- and second-place finishers from Pools B and C

Pool G: Third- and fourth-place finishers from Pools A and D

Pool H: Third- and fourth-place finishers from Pools B and C

Each team will play two additional matches against opponents it did not face in the opening phase.

The result against the other progressing team from its original pool will carry forward to this phase.

What are the pools in the men’s World Cup?

Pool A: Netherlands, Argentina, New Zealand, Japan

Pool B: Belgium, France, Germany, Malaysia

Pool C: Australia, Spain, Ireland, South Africa

Pool D: England, India, Pakistan, Wales

What are the women’s pools?

Pool A: Netherlands, Australia, Chile, Japan

Pool B: Argentina, Germany, USA, Scotland

Pool C: Belgium, Spain, New Zealand, Ireland

Pool D: China, England, India, South Africa

When do the two league stages take place?

The first league stage begins on August 15 and runs until August 20.

The second league stage starts on August 21 and finishes on August 24.

How will the semifinals be decided?

The semifinals will be:

1st Pool E vs 2nd Pool F

1st Pool F vs 2nd Pool E

The classification matches also follow a similar second-group structure, with teams going into Pools G and H.