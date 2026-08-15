India knocks on France’s door for sixth-gen fighter

India has begun efforts to join France’s Future Combat Air System (FCAS), opening a potential route into sixth-generation fighter technology as Paris presses ahead alone with its next-generation combat aircraft programme after abandoning a planned joint fighter with Germany.
The Defence Ministry told Parliament earlier this month that it “has initiated efforts in a concerted manner to co-join” the French-led FCAS programme. The disclosure, in the Standing Committee on Defence’s 25th report, is the first official confirmation of India’s move.
India is not yet a formal FCAS partner and no agreement has been announced on workshare, funding, technology transfer, cost or an acquisition timeline. The parliamentary panel has sought a detailed status report from the ministry, including a roadmap and a tentative schedule for India’s participation.
The move comes as the Indian Air Force faces a fighter shortfall, operating 29 squadrons against an authorised strength of 42.5. The retirement of the MiG-21 fleet last year has further thinned the fleet and the ageing Jaguars and Mirage 2000s will have to be phased out over the coming years. The IAF’s near and medium-term plans rest on the Tejas Mk1A, the Tejas Mk2, the 114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft programme, for which acceptance of necessity has been cleared for additional Rafales and the fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), targeted for induction around 2035. FCAS sits a generation beyond all of them.
Why India chose FCAS over the Japan-led GCAP programme?
The parliamentary committee had, in March, identified two major sixth-generation fighter programmes as possible options for India: the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), led by Britain, Italy and Japan, and FCAS, then a Franco-German project. The picture changed before the government submitted its response.
FCAS began in 2017 as a Franco-German sixth-generation combat-aircraft programme, with Spain joining two years later. It envisaged a New Generation Fighter operating alongside unmanned “remote carriers”, linked through a combat cloud that would connect manned and unmanned platforms.
The partnership subsequently unravelled over leadership of the fighter’s design, industrial workshare and intellectual property between Dassault Aviation and Airbus. A mediation effort failed in April after concluding that a jointly developed crewed fighter was no longer feasible. France and Germany abandoned the joint fighter effort in June, while retaining cooperation on the combat cloud and associated connectivity technologies.
France is now pursuing its next-generation fighter largely on its own, with Dassault open to new partners. Germany, meanwhile, is exploring alternatives, including possible participation in GCAP.
GCAP is further ahead but offers India a narrower window for entry. Britain, Italy and Japan formally launched the programme in December 2022 through BAE Systems, Leonardo and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, with service entry targeted for 2035. Leonardo chief executive Lorenzo Mariani said at the Farnborough Airshow last month that any new partner would need to join by the end of 2026. Canada has become an observer, but Japan has shown limited appetite for expanding the programme. For India, joining GCAP would mean entering a three-country industrial arrangement at a relatively late stage.
France offers a different proposition. It retains a complete combat-aircraft industrial base, with Dassault Aviation responsible for the airframe, Safran for propulsion, Thales for radar and electronic systems, and Matra BAe Dynamics Alenia (MBDA) for weapons. The next-generation programme would also remain under a single national authority for major political and export decisions. Dassault is discussing a demonstrator with the French government, with first flight targeted for 2031-32.
India’s defence relationship with France predates the Rafale by decades. The IAF has operated French or French-origin combat aircraft for more than seven decades, beginning with the Ouragan, inducted as the Toofani in 1953, followed by the Mystere, Jaguar and Mirage 2000. The Mirage 2000 played a key role in the 1999 Kargil conflict and subsequently became a mainstay of the IAF’s precision-strike capability. The Rafale is now the IAF’s most advanced operational fighter.
The relationship has also acquired a broader industrial dimension. The Defence Acquisition Council cleared an Acceptance of Necessity in February for 114 additional Rafales under the Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft programme. The Navy has already contracted 26 Rafale-Marine fighters for carrier operations and is considering additional aircraft.
How deep are French defence ties with India?
The strategic partnership extends beyond combat aircraft. France did not join the sanctions imposed after India’s Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998 and became the first major power with which New Delhi established a strategic partnership that year. The two countries adopted the Horizon 2047 roadmap in 2023, while cooperation has expanded to submarines, space, military exercises and advanced technologies. Six Scorpene-class submarines have been built at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders with French technology transfer, while Safran has established an M88 engine maintenance facility in Hyderabad. President Emmanuel Macron’s visit earlier this year also resulted in the creation of a Joint Advanced Technology Development Group.
The other significant French track for India is propulsion. Safran and DRDO’s Gas Turbine Research Establishment are working towards a joint high-thrust engine for the AMCA Mk2, with technology transfer at the centre of the proposed arrangement. The proposal is awaiting government approval.
For India, this could address one of the most persistent gaps in its indigenous fighter programme. The AMCA engine project would focus on developing domestic capability in high-thrust propulsion, while potential participation in FCAS would provide an avenue into the wider technology ecosystem of next-generation combat aviation.
The two tracks therefore operate on different timelines but could contribute to the same longer-term objective of building an indigenous combat-aircraft capability.
What does India stand to gain and on what terms?
Sixth-generation aircraft are being conceived not as standalone fighters but as part of a wider “system of systems”, linking crewed platforms with unmanned aircraft, sensors and command networks. Their development encompasses low-observable design, advanced sensing, electronic warfare, artificial intelligence, secure combat-cloud networks, autonomous systems, manned-unmanned teaming and next-generation propulsion.
For India, the critical issue will be the level at which it enters the programme. Participation limited to manufacturing or final assembly would expand domestic production capability, but offer far less access to the technologies that determine the aircraft’s design and future evolution. A role in design, development and key subsystems, by contrast, could provide access to deeper technological capabilities, including design data and greater scope to independently upgrade or develop future variants.
India’s experience with earlier international fighter programmes illustrates the distinction. The Indo-Russian Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft (FGFA) project, intended to produce an Indian variant of the Su-57, was abandoned in 2018 after differences over workshare, cost, technology access and the aircraft’s capabilities.
The Kaveri engine programme similarly exposed the limitations of developing advanced propulsion without access to critical hot-section technologies, and the engine never became a fighter powerplant.
India’s industrial base is considerably stronger today. Defence production reached a record ₹1.78 lakh crore in 2025-26, an increase of 15.6 per cent, with the private sector accounting for about 24 per cent of output, or roughly ₹42,000 crore. Defence exports rose to ₹38,424 crore during the year, an increase of nearly 63 per cent. The AMCA programme itself reflects the changing industrial model, with private-sector companies being brought into prototype development alongside public-sector entities. Tata Advanced Systems, Larsen & Toubro and Bharat Forge are among those competing for the programme.
The terms of any Indian participation in FCAS will therefore be central to its technological outcome. France has traditionally maintained tight control over its combat-aircraft technologies while retaining considerable autonomy over defence exports. For India, the negotiations are likely to centre on workshare, intellectual-property rights, technology transfer, export permissions and the ability to independently modify, upgrade or develop variants of the aircraft.
Why is next-gen tech important?
The push for next-generation technology comes as the IAF struggles with a fighter squadron deficit that is unlikely to be closed quickly. Tejas Mk1A deliveries, originally scheduled from February 2024, have been delayed by the supply of GE F404-IN20 engines from the US. Integration of the Israeli EL/M-2052 AESA radar with the aircraft’s indigenous electronic warfare suite, mission computer and Astra air-to-air missile has added to the delays. Around 30 aircraft have been built or are in assembly, while the indigenous Uttam radar is planned for later batches.
The regional air-power balance is shifting at the same time. China has operationalised the J-20 and J-35 and is flight-testing two aircraft described as possible sixth-generation fighter prototypes. Pakistan, meanwhile, is reportedly set to acquire a Chinese package comprising around 40 J-35 fifth-generation fighters, KJ-500 airborne early-warning and control aircraft and HQ-19 air-defence systems, with the first J-35s expected by the end of this year or early next year. India’s AMCA is targeting its first prototype flight in 2029, while New Delhi has yet to place an order for a fifth-generation fighter.
The wider security architecture is changing too. On August 7, the day the parliamentary committee’s report was tabled, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, under which an armed attack on one signatory would be treated as an attack on all three. The pact builds on the Saudi-Pakistan strategic mutual defence agreement signed last year, after which the Ministry of External Affairs said it would examine the implications for India’s national security and regional and global stability.
FCAS, however, is a longer-term proposition. A demonstrator targeted for 2031-32 would point to an operational aircraft in the 2040s. By then, the Tejas Mk1A, Tejas Mk2, the proposed MRFA fleet and AMCA will have to sustain the IAF’s combat-aircraft requirements. India’s interest in FCAS is about securing a place in the generation of fighter technology that follows these programmes.