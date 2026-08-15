India knocks on France’s door for sixth-gen fighter

India has begun efforts to join France’s Future Combat Air System (FCAS), opening a potential route into sixth-generation fighter technology as Paris presses ahead alone with its next-generation combat aircraft programme after abandoning a planned joint fighter with Germany.

The Defence Ministry told Parliament earlier this month that it “has initiated efforts in a concerted manner to co-join” the French-led FCAS programme. The disclosure, in the Standing Committee on Defence’s 25th report, is the first official confirmation of India’s move.

India is not yet a formal FCAS partner and no agreement has been announced on workshare, funding, technology transfer, cost or an acquisition timeline. The parliamentary panel has sought a detailed status report from the ministry, including a roadmap and a tentative schedule for India’s participation.

The move comes as the Indian Air Force faces a fighter shortfall, operating 29 squadrons against an authorised strength of 42.5. The retirement of the MiG-21 fleet last year has further thinned the fleet and the ageing Jaguars and Mirage 2000s will have to be phased out over the coming years. The IAF’s near and medium-term plans rest on the Tejas Mk1A, the Tejas Mk2, the 114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft programme, for which acceptance of necessity has been cleared for additional Rafales and the fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), targeted for induction around 2035. FCAS sits a generation beyond all of them.

Why India chose FCAS over the Japan-led GCAP programme?

The parliamentary committee had, in March, identified two major sixth-generation fighter programmes as possible options for India: the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), led by Britain, Italy and Japan, and FCAS, then a Franco-German project. The picture changed before the government submitted its response.

FCAS began in 2017 as a Franco-German sixth-generation combat-aircraft programme, with Spain joining two years later. It envisaged a New Generation Fighter operating alongside unmanned “remote carriers”, linked through a combat cloud that would connect manned and unmanned platforms.

The partnership subsequently unravelled over leadership of the fighter’s design, industrial workshare and intellectual property between Dassault Aviation and Airbus. A mediation effort failed in April after concluding that a jointly developed crewed fighter was no longer feasible. France and Germany abandoned the joint fighter effort in June, while retaining cooperation on the combat cloud and associated connectivity technologies.