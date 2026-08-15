Zero tolerance, weak net: What did the Phuket fiasco reveal?

On August 4, Air India flight AI2379, an Airbus A320neo flying from Phuket to Delhi, suddenly lost about 300 feet of altitude over Odisha, injuring passengers and crew. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is investigating, with Airbus and France’s Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) assisting. Airbus’ preliminary analysis indicates that pressure was temporarily lost in all three hydraulic systems, briefly disabling key flight controls for about four seconds. A separate inquiry was initiated after the captain’s post-flight psychoactive-substance screening reported a non-negative result. A subsequent confirmatory test is said to have tested positive for marijuana. Both pilots were grounded pending investigation.

What are the questions raised by the incident?

The incident therefore raises two different questions. What caused the aircraft to lose altitude? And how did a pilot who subsequently tested positive for a prohibited substance operate an international flight in the first place? The first belongs to the accident investigation. The second goes to the design of India’s aviation safety net.

A positive drug test cannot, by itself, establish that a pilot was impaired at the precise time of operating an aircraft. This distinction matters because the captain’s initial screening was a urine test. The test detects drug metabolites that can remain in the body after the psychoactive effects have worn off. A positive result can therefore establish prior exposure without, by itself, establishing when the drug was consumed or whether the pilot was impaired while flying. That does not make the Phuket result insignificant. A confirmed positive result for a prohibited substance is a serious regulatory matter. But investigators must establish when the substance was consumed, whether the pilot was impaired, whether any medication was involved and whether the result can be connected to the pilot’s performance.