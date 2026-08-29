India bets on private industry to build missile stockpiles

For close to six decades, the route a DRDO missile travelled from a test range at Chandipur to a frontline regiment was effectively predetermined. The laboratory designed it, a defence public sector undertaking, most often Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), was nominated to build it, and private firms fed the chain from below with castings, seekers, actuators and airframes. Earlier this week, that arrangement was formally dismantled.

What exactly has the ministry approved?

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday cleared the transfer of technologies (ToT) developed by the DRDO for all conventional missile systems to Indian defence companies for production within the country. The defence ministry called it a milestone in enabling the domestic industry "to undertake indigenous production, as per applicable qualifications, certifications and regulatory requirements", with the declared objective of fortifying the defence industrial base and drawing MSMEs and technology partners into the missile supply chain.

Shorn of the boilerplate, the order does two things. It terminates BDL's de facto monopoly as prime integrator of tactical missiles and lifts missile production out of the nomination system, under which a state-owned firm receives a manufacturing mandate upfront without contest. There would now be bidding among Indian private firms for the right to receive the technology, to be designated development-cum-production partner (DcPP) and to undertake systems integration alongside DRDO.

Two qualifications matter. This is not an indiscriminate opening, since certification and security thresholds are onerous and only firms with the requisite technological, industrial and financial depth will clear them. Nor is BDL displaced. It remains the country's most experienced missile manufacturer, with an established production base, workforce and vendor network. What has lapsed is the presumption that a DRDO missile automatically proceeds to a public sector production agency.

Which systems are actually on offer?

“Conventional”, in military usage, denotes a missile that defeats its target through high explosive, fragmentation or kinetic impact and carries no nuclear, biological or chemical warhead. That definition draws the boundary. India's strategic inventory, the Agni series and the sea-based deterrent, stays outside this dispensation, as do systems held inside joint ventures, notably BrahMos and the MRSAM built through the Indo-Israeli partnership.

What has been prised open is the tactical and theatre-level arsenal, comprising the Akash and Akash-NG surface-to-air systems, VSHORADS, the Astra family of beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles, the Rudram anti-radiation series, anti-tank systems including Nag, SANT and the man-portable ATGM, the NASM-SR anti-ship missile, indigenous land-attack cruise missiles, and Pralay, the quasi-ballistic conventional strike weapon.

Astra and Pralay are understood to be the likeliest first movers, requirements for both climbing steeply.