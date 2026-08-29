Why SC order on OBC creamy layer has rollout issues

Five months after the Supreme Court categorically ruled that parental income alone cannot decide the creamy layer status of an Other Backward Class (OBC) candidate, the Centre went back to it seeking clarifications. The March 11 verdict, the government said, could have far-reaching consequences as it could open the floodgates of contestations if it has to be applied retrospectively.

Creamy layer refers to the relatively wealthier and privileged members within the socially backward classes. An official circular issued by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) on October 14, 2004 included the salary income of employees in PSUs and the private sector as a factor that determines the creamy layer status of their wards. The March 11 order struck it down, saying parents’ salary alone cannot determine the creamy layer status of an OBC candidate and that the social status and category of posts held by the parents should also be considered before arriving at a conclusion.

The government says there is no uniform mechanism to assess the social status of those working in the private sector. Also, the judgment in its present form may open the possibility of financially affluent families qualifying for non-creamy layer benefits.

What exactly was the SC ruling in March?

On March 11, a bench of justices P S Narasimha and R Mahadevan held that the salary earned by a parent working for a public-sector undertaking (PSU) or a private company cannot by itself be used to determine whether their children fall within the OBC creamy layer or not. The ruling came following a dispute involving successful Civil Services candidates whose parents were employed in PSUs or private companies. Their parental salaries had been taken into account while determining their creamy-layer status, affecting their eligibility for OBC reservation and other benefits. The court found that this approach was inconsistent with the government’s original policy framework.

Its reasoning was rooted in the distinction between income and social status, as the Centre’s 1993 Office Memorandum, which governs the creamy-layer framework, did not envisage salary as the only determining factor. It required the government to consider the status and category of a parent’s employment along with the prescribed income and wealth criteria.

What was the discrimination identified by the court?

The dispute centred on the different treatment given to government employees and those working in PSUs or private companies, based on the DoPT letter of 2004. If the salary of a PSU or private-sector employee was automatically counted for the creamy-layer test while a comparable government employee’s salary was not, then two families with broadly similar professional and social circumstances could end up being treated differently.

The court held that this amounted to “hostile discrimination”. Several high courts had also reached similar conclusions before the matter came before the SC. The March 11 judgment therefore sought to restore consistency: salary alone should not determine creamy-layer status when the governing policy requires the parent’s post and employment category to be examined as well.