Why SC order on OBC creamy layer has rollout issues

Five months after the Supreme Court categorically ruled that parental income alone cannot decide the creamy layer status of an Other Backward Class (OBC) candidate, the Centre went back to it seeking clarifications. The March 11 verdict, the government said, could have far-reaching consequences as it could open the floodgates of contestations if it has to be applied retrospectively.
Creamy layer refers to the relatively wealthier and privileged members within the socially backward classes. An official circular issued by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) on October 14, 2004 included the salary income of employees in PSUs and the private sector as a factor that determines the creamy layer status of their wards. The March 11 order struck it down, saying parents’ salary alone cannot determine the creamy layer status of an OBC candidate and that the social status and category of posts held by the parents should also be considered before arriving at a conclusion.
The government says there is no uniform mechanism to assess the social status of those working in the private sector. Also, the judgment in its present form may open the possibility of financially affluent families qualifying for non-creamy layer benefits.
What exactly was the SC ruling in March?
On March 11, a bench of justices P S Narasimha and R Mahadevan held that the salary earned by a parent working for a public-sector undertaking (PSU) or a private company cannot by itself be used to determine whether their children fall within the OBC creamy layer or not. The ruling came following a dispute involving successful Civil Services candidates whose parents were employed in PSUs or private companies. Their parental salaries had been taken into account while determining their creamy-layer status, affecting their eligibility for OBC reservation and other benefits. The court found that this approach was inconsistent with the government’s original policy framework.
Its reasoning was rooted in the distinction between income and social status, as the Centre’s 1993 Office Memorandum, which governs the creamy-layer framework, did not envisage salary as the only determining factor. It required the government to consider the status and category of a parent’s employment along with the prescribed income and wealth criteria.
What was the discrimination identified by the court?
The dispute centred on the different treatment given to government employees and those working in PSUs or private companies, based on the DoPT letter of 2004. If the salary of a PSU or private-sector employee was automatically counted for the creamy-layer test while a comparable government employee’s salary was not, then two families with broadly similar professional and social circumstances could end up being treated differently.
The court held that this amounted to “hostile discrimination”. Several high courts had also reached similar conclusions before the matter came before the SC. The March 11 judgment therefore sought to restore consistency: salary alone should not determine creamy-layer status when the governing policy requires the parent’s post and employment category to be examined as well.
Verdict’s wider consequences?
In its plea before the Supreme Court, the government said that the employment landscape has changed significantly since the existing creamy-layer framework was created. A substantial share of the workforce is now employed in the private sector, where job titles, pay structures and organisational hierarchies vary. Unlike government service, there is no standardised system for determining whether a particular private-sector post is equivalent to a particular government post. This creates a practical problem.
What does the Centre mean by a “uniform” creamy-layer mechanism?
The government wants to undertake an exercise to establish equivalence between positions in different sectors. That would involve identifying comparable posts in PSUs and the private sector and determining how those posts should be treated under the creamy-layer framework. It says this cannot be done quickly because it would require consultations with states, Union Territories and other stakeholders. It estimated that the exercise could take two years.
Can wealthy OBC candidates benefit from the judgment?
This is one of the Centre’s principal concerns. In its application, the government warned that candidates whose parents earn very high salaries in the private sector could potentially continue to be treated as OBC non-creamy layer candidates if salary is excluded and there is no alternative mechanism for assessing the parents’ professional status.
The government argues that this could undermine the underlying purpose of reservation by allowing relatively privileged candidates to compete for benefits intended to address historical social and educational disadvantages.
Why does establishing equivalence between posts matter so much?
The answer lies at the heart of the original 1993 framework. Government jobs have clearly defined grades, ranks and service classifications. A senior government officer can, therefore, be assessed through an established hierarchy. Private companies and PSUs operate differently. A person described as a ‘vice-president’, ‘director’ or ‘senior manager’ in one organisation may have very different responsibilities and authority from someone with the same title elsewhere. Therefore, simply comparing salaries may be misleading, but ignoring professional position altogether could also be problematic. The Centre wants time to evolve a system that can make these comparisons consistent.
How does the SC verdict matter for CSE 2025?
The judgment came days after the 2025 Civil Services Examinations (CSE) selection process had taken place. The CSE 2025 notification was issued on January 22, 2025; the preliminary exam was held on May 25, 2025; the main examination from August 22 to 31, 2025, and the final result on March 6, 2026 recommended 958 candidates for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other central services.
What’s the problem if the judgment is applied retrospectively?
The government says retrospective application could affect candidates who made decisions about their examination category based on the rules understood to be applicable when CSE 2025 was conducted.
For example, a candidate whose parent worked in a PSU or the private sector and whose income exceeded the prescribed ceiling may, under the interpretation prevailing at the time, have believed that they were ineligible for OBC non-creamy-layer benefits. Such a candidate could have chosen to compete under the general category instead.
Another candidate in a similar situation might not have applied under the OBC category at all because they believed they did not qualify.
Such candidates could have gone on and made further decisions based on that understanding, including foregoing benefits associated with OBC non-creamy-layer status.
Could the entire CSE 2025 process be reopened?
The Centre has warned that a broad retrospective exercise may lead to the examination process being reopened. Candidates who did not claim OBC status at the application stage would not merely require a fresh creamy-layer assessment. Their eligibility, category-related benefits and possibly other examination-related circumstances could also come into question. Therefore, the government has sought a specific direction concerning CSE 2025 and a broad clarification that the judgment will not have retrospective effect.
Why is the Centre seeking an urgent decision?
The timing is significant because the CSE 2025 batch is soon expected to proceed to its Foundation Course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie. Uncertainty over service allocation could have consequences beyond the selected candidates themselves. Any delay could affect training schedules, cadre allocation for IAS and IPS officers, seniority, pay fixation and the training calendars of other central services.
What is the doctrine of prospective overruling?
The Centre has invoked the doctrine of prospective overruling, which allows a court, in appropriate circumstances, to declare that a new legal interpretation should operate prospectively rather than unsettle actions and decisions that were taken under the previous legal position.
What happens next?
A special bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and R Mahadevan, which had passed the judgment on March 11 in the case, would hear the DoPT’s plea on September 1. The DoPT’s miscellaneous application seeks urgent directions on whether it can proceed with service allocation for the 958 candidates recommended by the UPSC for CSE 2025 on the basis of the OBC creamy-layer determination applied before the March 11 verdict or whether further verification and reassessment will be required.
The case presents a difficult balance between implementing a new judicial interpretation of OBC creamy-layer rules and preserving fairness for candidates who completed an examination process while relying on the legal position that existed at the time.