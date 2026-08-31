Why Andhra’s youth are rethinking the US dream

Where are most Telugu-speaking people in the US?

California has the largest Telugu-speaking population, with nearly 2 lakh people. Texas follows with around 1.5 lakh and New Jersey with about 1.1 lakh.

Illinois, Virginia and Georgia also have sizeable Telugu-speaking communities.

Is this growth limited to recent migrants?

No. It includes students, working professionals, families and later generations of Telugu-origin Americans.

Does that mean Telugu youth are still heading to the US in large numbers?

Yes. But their decision-making has changed. Students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana continue to form a significant share of Indian students in the US.

The Student Indian Mobility Report 2024 estimates that students from the two Telugu-speaking states account for 12.5 percent of the Indian student population in the US.

What has changed in the way families make the decision?

Earlier, for many families, the question was: “How do we send our child to America?”

Now it is increasingly: “Is America still the best option?”

Students and parents are comparing the US with Australia, Germany, Canada, Ireland and the UK, while also looking at employment opportunities in India.

What has changed the mood?

Visa uncertainty is one of the biggest factors. The Trump administration has introduced or proposed several immigration restrictions, raising concerns among international students and skilled professionals.

In May 2026, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services announced that adjustment of status for green cards would generally be allowed only in “extraordinary circumstances”, with consular processing outside the US becoming the default route.

What does that mean for people seeking permanent residency?

Many foreign nationals seeking permanent residency could have to leave the US and complete the process through a US consulate abroad.

For Indians, who are already facing some of the longest employment-based green-card backlogs, the prospect has created additional uncertainty.

Why is this more than a paperwork issue?

A professional who has a job, home, family and children in the US may have to leave the country for consular processing. That could disrupt employment and family life.

There are also concerns about delays at US consulates, travel costs and the possibility that applicants may be unable to return promptly if their immigrant visa is delayed or refused.

Why is this particularly worrying for Indian professionals?

Indian-born applicants already face structural delays in employment-based green-card categories because of per-country limits and the large number of applicants.The new consular-processing requirement could add another layer of uncertainty.

How can this affect young couples?

For a young couple who have recently married, the consequences can be even more immediate.

Families in Andhra Pradesh increasingly cite cases where one spouse is in the US while the other is waiting in India because of visa availability or processing delays.

What was once viewed as a successful overseas marriage can therefore involve prolonged periods of separation.

Has the H-1B visa issue also changed perceptions?

Yes. The H-1B visa has traditionally been the principal bridge between US higher education and employment for many Indian students.

The Trump administration's September 2025 proclamation imposed a $100,000 payment requirement on certain new H-1B petitions involving workers outside the US, subject to specified exceptions.

Why was the measure introduced?

The administration justified it as a way to curb abuse of the programme and protect American workers.

Does that mean every existing Indian H-1B worker has to pay $100,000?

No. The measure does not mean every existing Indian H-1B worker suddenly has to pay $100,000.

But it has contributed to wider uncertainty around future sponsorship and hiring.

What is the new H-1B proposal?

The Trump administration has proposed a $103,265 fee for new H-1B petitions, to be paid by the sponsoring employer. It does not apply to existing H-1B workers or mean that students have to pay the amount.

However, the steep cost could make employers more cautious about sponsoring foreign workers, especially at entry level. The administration has also proposed giving greater weight to higher-paid jobs in the H-1B selection process.

How could this affect students?

If employers become reluctant to sponsor foreign workers because of higher costs and stricter rules, students could find it harder to turn an expensive US education into a long-term career, particularly those who enter through less competitive courses and depend heavily on finding employment after graduation.

So are students giving up on America?

Not necessarily. Andhra-origin professionals in the US say the American option remains attractive because of the opportunities and the ecosystem available to talented people. Others believe the decision should be based on individual circumstances.

What are those circumstances?

One person may move abroad to escape poverty. Another may go because research opportunities in India are limited. Someone else may simply prefer life abroad.

For another family, staying in India to care for ageing parents may outweigh the attraction of higher salaries overseas.

There is therefore no single “Telugu migration story”. For some, migration is about survival. For others, it is about education, research, career growth, lifestyle or simply personal choice.

What about the argument that India should retain its talent?

That is another side of the debate. Some young professionals believe that if India is to become a stronger economy, its educated youth should build careers here rather than automatically look overseas.

Why do some young people still want to leave?

They point to the gap between education and employment. A graduate may spend years studying but still struggle to find a job that adequately rewards those skills.

For such youngsters, going abroad is not necessarily a rejection of India. It can be a search for an ecosystem where they believe their education and skills will receive better returns.

Has the US dream therefore become weaker?

It may be more accurate to say that it has become less automatic. For an earlier generation, the formula was relatively straightforward: engineering degree, MS in the US, job, H-1B and eventually a green card.

What questions are students asking now?

They are asking: Which university? How much will the degree cost? Will there be a job after graduation? Will the employer sponsor an H-1B? How long will the visa process take? What are the prospects of getting a green card? Can a spouse join without a long wait? And what happens if immigration rules change again?

These are no longer questions students ask after reaching the US. They are increasingly asking them before they leave India.

Is India becoming a more serious alternative?

For some, yes. The expansion of India's technology sector, start-up ecosystem, research institutions and global companies has created opportunities that were far less visible two decades ago.

At the same time, studying abroad continues to offer exposure to global universities, research facilities and international work environments.

Is the choice now simply between India and America?

No. It is becoming a comparison of ecosystems. A student may compare a ₹30-40 lakh overseas education with the possibility of building a career in India without taking on a large education loan.

Another may conclude that a specialised research programme abroad offers opportunities unavailable at home. The decision is becoming more individual.

Then, is the American dream ending in Andhra Pradesh?

No. But it is changing. The US continues to have a powerful pull among Andhra Pradesh's students and families because of its universities, technology sector, salaries, better living conditions, research opportunities and established Telugu community.

What appears to be changing is the unquestioned belief that going to America is the only definition of success.

Parents are asking more questions. Students are comparing more destinations. Families are factoring in visa uncertainty, cost, employment prospects and their own responsibilities.

The American dream, therefore, may not be disappearing. It is being recalculated. And for a generation that once asked, “How can I get to America?”, the question is increasingly becoming, “Where can I build the life I actually want?”