From India's furnace to Europe's inferno: The science behind extreme heat

This May, cities across northern, central and eastern India repeatedly recorded some of the highest temperatures anywhere on Earth. An analysis of weather data shows that all of the world's 50 hottest cities in May were in India.

Cities in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh also experienced prolonged periods above 45'C, with some enduring nearly an entire month above 40'C.

Europe, meanwhile, is battling its own climate emergency. Roads softened, railway tracks buckled, traffic signals malfunctioned, schools shut, and hospitals struggled to cope with heat-related illnesses, and deaths, as temperatures climbed above 40'C across Spain, France, Italy and Portugal.



Why are extreme heat events becoming more frequent, more intense and more widespread?

Imagine the Earth wrapped in a blanket. Normally, sunlight warms the land and oceans before some of that heat escapes into space. Greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide act like an increasingly thicker blanket, trapping more heat than before.



The Earth's average temperature has already risen by around 1.3'C since the Industrial Revolution. It may sound small, but climate scientists say even this increase dramatically raises the chances of extreme weather.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has repeatedly warned that every fraction of a degree of warming increases both the frequency and intensity of heat extremes. Europe has warmed faster than the global average, while India has witnessed heatwaves becoming longer, more widespread and more frequent.



What exactly is a heatwave?

A heatwave is not simply a very hot day. It is a prolonged period of unusually high temperatures compared to what is considered normal for a particular region.

A temperature of 40 °C may be common in Rajasthan during summer, but the same temperature in Paris or London is an extraordinary event. That is why meteorological agencies use different thresholds. In India, the India Meteorological Department declares a heatwave when temperatures exceed specific limits or remain significantly above normal for consecutive days.

Heatwaves become dangerous because the human body constantly generates heat and must release it into the surrounding air. Sweating helps cool the body, but when the surrounding air is already extremely hot, that cooling system becomes less effective. Prolonged exposure can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion and eventually life-threatening heat stroke.



What is El Niño, and why does everyone talk about it?

Think of the Pacific Ocean as one of Earth's biggest climate engines. Under normal conditions, trade winds push warm surface waters towards Indonesia and Australia while cooler water rises near South America.

During an El Niño event, these winds weaken. Warm water spreads eastwards across the Pacific, releasing enormous amounts of heat into the atmosphere.

Globally, El Niño tends to bring flooding to parts of western South America, drought to Indonesia and Australia, and contributes to higher global temperatures. In India, it often weakens the summer monsoon, increasing the risk of drought and hotter conditions. The powerful El Niño of 2023-24 contributed to making 2024 the hottest year ever recorded globally.

Is El Niño responsible for every heatwave?

No. This remains one of the biggest misconceptions. El Niño increases the likelihood of hotter years, but it is not the primary driver of the world's worsening heat extremes.