Ram temple theft vs robust TTD security

Around the time the Ayodhya Ram temple donation scam unfolded, another major temple was on a diametrically opposite plane, taking its security systems to the next level. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati — the richest Hindu temple in the world — tasked the Institute of Chartered Accounts of India with creating a robust framework to strengthen its accounting and audit system. With an annual budget of around ₹5,500 crore, the Balaji temple uses an ERP system, which it wants to improve so as to track every rupee that comes in, all the way to how it is spent or how it changes hands.

Could the Ayodhya temple have prevented the multi-crore donation theft by adopting the ‘TTD model’, as suggested by former principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ram Mandir construction committee chairman Nripendra Misra? The answer may lie not in robust technology but in effective administration. While the Ayodhya temple is run by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which comprises mostly religious leaders and prominent citizens, the Tirupati temple is administered by an IAS officer as CEO, who is assisted by joint executive officers and vigilance, security and accounts officials.

The Ram temple Trust, constituted primarily to oversee the temple construction work, was volunteer-run and not upgraded to bring in professionals to effectively manage public offerings after the consecration, when large on-spot donations shot up. Misra admitted that a TTD-style professional management model — including a full-time CEO who understands Uttar Pradesh — should have been put in place in Ayodhya for transparency and accountability.

What is the TTD model?

The TTD operates professionally as a massive conglomeration that oversees the administration, finances, and operational logistics of the Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala alongside 11 other sub-shrines. The Tirupati temple manages crowds in the range of 65,000-70,000 people every day, which could peak at around 100,000 on auspicious days like Vaikuntha Ekadasi. To streamline the flow of devotees, the TTD has built queue complexes, where the pilgrims can rest and then proceed to the temple in an orderly way. The TTD is also one of the early adopters of technology, including barcodes and online tickets to manage inflow of visitors.

The Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya has an average footfall of 80,000, which goes up to over 2 lakh on special days. A TTD delegation visited the Ram temple in February 2024 to explain how crowds are managed at Tirupati. A detailed report was also submitted to the Trust on how to replicate the system in Ayodhya to ensure minimum inconvenience to devotees.