India-US trade deal: Why the much-awaited agreement remains stuck

While New Delhi has rapidly finalized Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) with the UAE and Australia, and a historic pact with the EFTA (European Free Trade Association) bloc, the US deal remains agonizingly slow.

How near, how far? That is the billion-dollar question that begs an answer. When Donal Trump announced after he came to office the second time, India was expected to be amongst the first few countries to sign the bilateral trade deal. The negotiations, however, didn’t follow the script. Trump identified India as a nation that levied high tariffs leading to a significant trade surplus in India’s favour. India responded saying while it valued America as a strategic partner it didn’t wish to compromise on securing interests of local business and local farmers. This led to frosty exchange of barbs between the two establishments. The two sides engaged in yet another round of deliberations last month-end with hope to close the deal soon but without committing a date.

Here is an explainer that decodes the many twists and turns that have held back the India-US trade agreement. The explainer raises five key questions: a) Why the deal is stuck? b) How many times the deadline has been missed? c) Why is India’s trade surplus declining? d) What is the significance of July 24 timeline and e) Has India invested billions in US as claimed by Donald Trump?

Q1: Why the Trade Deal Remains Unsigned?

There is no official explanation since both sides stick to the promise to make it happen. The deal is stuck because the US and India both want to protect their domestic economic interests.