Fresh twist to Nijjar case as US goes after India-based ganglords

Not content with the wiretap, the US followed the evidence trail in its years-long probe along with Canadian, British, European and Asian law enforcement agencies to determine that transnational gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and his former aide Goldy Brar ordered the killing of Nijjar, referred to as ‘HSN’ in court documents. Indian agencies are also believed to have fully cooperated with US investigators in what was called Operation Hard Ball. Interestingly, the multi-continent probe found no evidence linking Indian government officials to Nijjar’s murder, revealed Lisa Moreland, Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. She, however, was silent on the progress of the Nijjar case trial in Canada.

When did Nijjar emigrate to Canada?

A self-styled Khalistan ideologue, Nijjar hailed from Bharsingh Pura village in Phillaur area of Jalandhar. While he left for Canada in 1997, whether or not he had valid travel papers is still a grey area. India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) declared him a “wanted terrorist” in at least four cases, including a conspiracy to kill a Hindu priest in Phillaur in 2021. Nijjar first joined the Babbar Khalsa International headed by Jagtar Singh Tara before forming his own outfit, the Khalistan Tiger Force. As per Punjab Police officials, he was actively involved in spotting, networking, training and financing Khalistani modules in India and was booked in more than 10 cases in the country. He was also associated with the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) floated by Pannun.

What is the RICO Act?

Of the 37 alleged gangsters indicted by the DOJ, 24 of them have been arrested so far in the US, Canada, Europe and Asia. All the accused have been booked under the tough Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act on various charges, including murder, extortion and drug trafficking, the maximum punishment for which could be life imprisonment. It is for the first time that the US has invoked the RICO Act against India-based criminal syndicates.

It is important to note that an indictment is merely an allegation. All accused are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.