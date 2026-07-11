Section 301 probe: Pushback against Washington's forced-labour tariffs

At a time when India and the US are working to conclude a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), a fresh trade dispute over the US Section 301 investigation could lead to an economy-wide 12.5% tariff on Indian exports.

Washington has alleged that India lacks a dedicated legal prohibition on the import of goods made with forced labour. India, however, has strongly opposed the proposal, arguing that the US is using human rights as a pretext for protectionism while simultaneously carving out broad exemptions for products that serve its own economic interests.

What is the US proposing?

The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) has initiated a Section 301 investigation into more than 60 economies, including India, alleging they do not prohibit imports of goods produced with forced labour.

Section 301 of the US Trade Act, 1974, authorises the USTR to investigate foreign trade practices deemed "unreasonable" or discriminatory and harmful to US commerce. If violations are established, Washington can impose unilateral trade remedies, including tariffs. In India's case, the proposal is an additional 12.5% tariff across almost all product categories, subject to limited exclusions.

The current investigation differs from previous Section 301 probes, which focused on issues such as intellectual property, digital taxes and technology transfers. In 2020, for instance, the US launched a Section 301 investigation into India's equalisation levy on digital services. Similar probes were initiated against countries including Italy, Turkey and the UK.

What makes the current exercise unprecedented is its scale, covering over 60 jurisdictions and focusing on labour standards rather than trade practices.

What is India's argument?

India has argued that the US proposal is internally inconsistent because it exempts nearly 1,600 products unavailable in the US while imposing forced-labour-linked tariffs on others. It has also questioned exemptions for products made using US cotton and certain agricultural goods despite acknowledged forced-labour risks, arguing that these undermine the stated objective of eliminating forced labour from global supply chains.

India's response rests on three key arguments. First, the USTR has failed to produce country-specific evidence linking Indian exports to forced labour. During the public hearing, Commerce Ministry Joint Secretary Brij Mohan Mishra argued there was "inadequate and insufficient evidence" to establish that India's legal framework gives exporters an unfair competitive advantage over US industry. India criticised the USTR for a sweeping conclusion across more than 60 economies without conducting country-specific assessments.

Second, India contends that labour protection need not take the form of a single import ban. Although it lacks a standalone law prohibiting imports made with forced labour, constitutional safeguards, criminal statutes, labour laws and enforcement mechanisms collectively prohibit forced labour.