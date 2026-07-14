Why are the East Kolkata Wetlands under threat?

Across India and around the world, wetlands are increasingly being recognised as vital natural infrastructure. They help cities manage floods, recharge groundwater, store carbon and support biodiversity. But rapid urban expansion, encroachments and pollution are putting many of these ecosystems at risk, and the East Kolkata Wetlands (EKW) have now become a striking example of that struggle.

The wetlands have returned to the spotlight after residents called for a balance between ecological protection and the basic needs of long-settled villages and farming communities. The issue has also drawn attention after the Calcutta High Court criticised the state government and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation for failing to remove illegal constructions from the Ramsar site despite repeated orders. A fire at a warehouse in Nazirabad on January 26, which killed several people, further intensified concern over development inside the protected area.

What are the East Kolkata Wetlands?

The East Kolkata Wetlands are one of the world’s most unusual urban wetland systems and are often described as the largest natural wastewater recycling system on the planet. They were designated as Ramsar site in 2002.

Spread over about 12,500 hectares on Kolkata’s eastern edge, the wetlands absorb rainwater, recharge groundwater and support thousands of livelihoods. They also help protect the city from floods by naturally treating sewage and storing excess water.

Who mapped the East Kolkata Wetlands?

Ecologist and engineer Dhrubojyoti Ghosh mapped the wetlands over nearly three years. His work showed how Kolkata’s wastewater could be turned into an ecological and economic resource.

Why are the East Kolkata Wetlands called the kidneys of Kolkata?

They are called Kolkata’s “natural kidneys” because they filter and purify wastewater before it returns to the environment, much like human kidneys remove waste from the body.

How do the East Kolkata Wetlands benefit everyday life?

The wetlands include around 260 sewage-fed fish ponds, salt marshes and settling ponds. Every day, they naturally recycle nearly 910 million litres of untreated sewage through biological processes.

This reduces the need for costly treatment plants and also helps control floods, droughts and heatwaves. The wetlands support fisheries, store carbon and provide livelihoods to thousands of people.