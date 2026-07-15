Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: Why this pilgrimage is unlike any other?

What are Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar?

Mount Kailash is a pyramid-shaped peak in the Trans-Himalayan Kailash Range, rising about 6,638 metres above sea level. Nearby Lake Mansarovar, at an altitude of around 4,590 metres, is one of the world’s highest freshwater lakes. Pilgrims traditionally undertake the 52-km Kailash Parikrama, or Kora, over three days. Although deeply revered, Mount Kailash is not open to mountaineering and its summit remains unclimbed out of respect for its sacred status.

Why is Kailash Mansarovar considered sacred?

Hindus regard Mount Kailash as the abode of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, while Lake Mansarovar is believed to have originated in the mind of Lord Brahma. Buddhists associate Kailash with Mount Meru and the deity Demchok. Jains identify it with Ashtapada, where the first Tirthankara, Rishabhadeva, attained liberation. Followers of the Bon faith also revere the mountain as a sacred spiritual centre.

Where is the pilgrimage located, and how far is it from Delhi?

Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar are located in Ngari Prefecture of the Tibet Autonomous Region, near India’s Uttarakhand border and the Nepal-China frontier. Via the government-operated Lipulekh route, the journey from Delhi to the Kailash region covers roughly 900-1,000 km by road, besides the 52-km parikrama. The alternative Nathu La route through Sikkim is longer by road but involves comparatively less trekking. Private operators also offer access through Nepal, subject to Chinese visas and permits.

Which routes does the government operate?

The Ministry of External Affairs conducts the yatra through two routes: Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand and Nathu La in Sikkim. According to Uttarakhand Tourism Secretary Dhiraj Singh Garbyal, improved infrastructure has reduced the trekking component on the Lipulekh route, although it remains physically demanding. The Nathu La route relies largely on motorable roads and is generally considered less strenuous, making it more suitable for older pilgrims.

How long does the yatra take?

The journey typically lasts about three weeks, including acclimatisation, medical examinations, border formalities and travel in Tibet, although schedules may vary depending on weather and administrative requirements.