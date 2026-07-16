First murder conviction in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots

More than six years after the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, a Delhi court has delivered the first conviction for murder in the cases arising out of the violence. On July 14, former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and four others were convicted for the murder of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma. The verdict comes even as dozens of other murder trials continue, with several ending in acquittals over concerns about the quality of investigation and evidence. Here is what the verdict means and where the wider prosecutions stand.

Why is the verdict significant?

The conviction of Tahir Hussain and others is the first conviction for murder in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots cases. The riots, which broke out in February 2020, left 53 people dead and more than 500 injured and caused property damage worth crores. Over 700 FIRs were registered for offences including murder, rioting, conspiracy, arson and vandalism.

What does the verdict mean for the other riot cases?

The judgment has renewed attention on the pending cases relating to the remaining 52 deaths. Until this verdict, only one person had been convicted in a riot-related death case, under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), in 2024.

Why have many murder trials ended in acquittals?

Most murder trials arising out of the riots have ended in acquittals at the trial court stage for want of watertight evidence. Across several acquittals, the special riots courts have repeatedly criticised the quality of investigation, referring to "artificial" witnesses and allegedly "fabricated" evidence.

On June 2, a Delhi court acquitted the accused in a murder case in Shiv Vihar, Karawal Nagar, holding that the prosecution's key witness lacked credibility because he appeared very late as a witness. In April, another court acquitted 12 accused, pointing to significant inconsistencies in witness accounts about where the deceased was assaulted and how they witnessed the incident. In another case, the court held that the prosecution had produced only "fragments and pieces of evidence" as circumstantial proof.