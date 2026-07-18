Chandru panel’s reforms to curb casteism in TN schools yet to be fully implemented

More than two years after retired Madras High Court judge Justice K Chandru submitted a comprehensive roadmap to address caste discrimination in schools, Tamil Nadu has implemented only a part of the recommendations. While the state government cites progress, Justice Chandru says many of the report's most significant reforms remain unfulfilled, leaving schools vulnerable to recurring tensions.

The latest incident of assault on a differently-abled Dalit student by his schoolmates inside a government higher secondary school at Mallal in Sivaganga district on June 14, once again brought the issue into sharp focus. Although the caste angle behind the attack is yet to be established, the fracas renewed calls for the comprehensive implementation of the Justice Chandru panel's recommendations.

Why was the panel constituted?

The Chandru committee's recommendations extend well beyond preventing caste-based clashes on school campuses. They outline a comprehensive framework to foster equality, social justice and a more harmonious atmosphere in educational institutions by addressing the structural and social factors that contribute to discrimination.

Constituted in August 2023 after two Dalit siblings were brutally assaulted by their relatively upper-caste classmates in Tirunelveli, the Chandru committee submitted a comprehensive 680-page report. Justice Chandru visited several districts, meeting teachers, educationists and students, including those who were attacked, before finalising his recommendations. The report proposed a multifaceted approach to address the deep-rooted problem.

What are the hits and misses?

Though the DMK government never announced which of Justice K Chandru's recommendations had been accepted or rejected, it implemented some of the suggestions. For example, on June 25, 2024, a Government Order was issued directing the removal of caste prefixes and suffixes from school names, one of the suggestions of the panel.