Chandru panel’s reforms to curb casteism in TN schools yet to be fully implemented

More than two years after retired Madras High Court judge Justice K Chandru submitted a comprehensive roadmap to address caste discrimination in schools, Tamil Nadu has implemented only a part of the recommendations. While the state government cites progress, Justice Chandru says many of the report's most significant reforms remain unfulfilled, leaving schools vulnerable to recurring tensions.
The latest incident of assault on a differently-abled Dalit student by his schoolmates inside a government higher secondary school at Mallal in Sivaganga district on June 14, once again brought the issue into sharp focus. Although the caste angle behind the attack is yet to be established, the fracas renewed calls for the comprehensive implementation of the Justice Chandru panel's recommendations.
Why was the panel constituted?
The Chandru committee's recommendations extend well beyond preventing caste-based clashes on school campuses. They outline a comprehensive framework to foster equality, social justice and a more harmonious atmosphere in educational institutions by addressing the structural and social factors that contribute to discrimination.
Constituted in August 2023 after two Dalit siblings were brutally assaulted by their relatively upper-caste classmates in Tirunelveli, the Chandru committee submitted a comprehensive 680-page report. Justice Chandru visited several districts, meeting teachers, educationists and students, including those who were attacked, before finalising his recommendations. The report proposed a multifaceted approach to address the deep-rooted problem.
What are the hits and misses?
Though the DMK government never announced which of Justice K Chandru's recommendations had been accepted or rejected, it implemented some of the suggestions. For example, on June 25, 2024, a Government Order was issued directing the removal of caste prefixes and suffixes from school names, one of the suggestions of the panel.
The move was subsequently reinforced by the Madras High Court, which directed that no school or college in Tamil Nadu should carry a caste appellation from the 2025-26 academic year. The court specifically ordered the renaming of government-run Kallar Reclamation Schools and Adi Dravidar Welfare Schools. In a subsequent order, it fixed the 2026-27 academic year as the deadline for removing caste names from all educational institutions.
However, the recommendation to bring all government schools under the umbrella of the School Education Department, though announced as a policy decision in the assembly, has not been implemented.
What are the steps taken by the School Education Department?
The School Education Department also issued detailed guidelines to curb recurring incidents of caste-based violence in schools. These included constituting district-level monitoring committees comprising the Chief Educational Officer (CEO), District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) and Superintendent of Police (SP). However, in many districts, these committees have remained largely inactive.
The department also advised schools to prohibit students from wearing coloured wristbands or using bicycles with colours that may signify caste identity. Students displaying caste pride are to be counselled sensitively, while the use of mobile phones by students on school campuses has been ordered to be strictly prohibited. Orders have also been issued to transfer teachers found promoting caste or communal sentiments, install grievance boxes in schools, and conduct value education classes, all of which were recommended by the panel.
In another reform, all 2,739 government hostels run by the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department and the Backward Classes Welfare Department have been renamed Social Justice Hostels.
What was the political reaction?
However, the state BJP opposed the recommendations of the Chandru committee. The then state president of the BJP, K Annamalai, had argued that it would be counterproductive, adding the dominance of caste differences in schools would increase over the next five years. He suggested that the government factor in the views of all sections, and form a task force to implement the recommendations. On the contrary, the Dravidar Kazhagam, CPI, CPM, VCK, MDMK, and activists for human rights and anti-caste campaigners, welcomed the recommendations on the removal of caste names from schools, banning caste-identifying wristbands and symbols, periodic transfer of teachers, adopting a code of conduct for teachers, and creating institutional mechanisms to monitor caste discrimination.
Why did the DMK government not implement it?
Asked which of his recommendations needs to be implemented immediately, Justice Chandru said, "Implementation of my recommendations earlier was cosmetic, not substantive. After the submission of my report, the DMK government was in power for two years. Yet, they did not spell out their stand. They did not explain whether they would implement the report in full or issue an order stating which of the suggestions were acceptable. Except for a few like the removal of caste names from the schools, most of my recommendations remain pending."
Justice Chandru said recommendations like orientation programmes for teachers, revising the syllabus for teacher training, and recruiting teachers, should be implemented at the district level and not at the state level. The recommendation on non-posting of headmasters, CEOs, DEOs, and BEOs belonging to the dominant caste of that area in high schools and higher secondary schools is still awaiting implementation. Since his report was recommendatory, it was not placed before the assembly. As a result, the previous regime chose not to take a position on it, he said.
What is the TVK’s take on it?
As for the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in the state, even before coming to power, its functionaries had questioned as to why the DMK government hadn’t implemented the report in full. After wresting power, School Education Minister A Rajmohan went on record saying his government will implement the panel’s report. "So, the present government should take steps to implement both short-term and long-term recommendations. The state government can make a strong statement on implementing them in stages and start discussions with the stakeholders, which can be a good starting point," Justice Chandru suggested.The report had also recommended holding students' union election, conducting orientation programmes for the students at the beginning of their academic year, conducting ethics classes, teaching social justice to the students and creating a social justice course at the village level. Apart from caste, there are many other factors that can lead to clashes among students, he said.
What all has been covered so far?
As for senior officials in the School Education Department, they said Chandru’s recommendations can be broken up into three categories — already implemented, feasible for implementation, and those considered not feasible, along with the reasons. Recommendations deemed feasible are being implemented in a phased manner wherever possible, officials said. Value education has been introduced in schools, and Chief Educational Officers have been directed to transfer teachers if complaints of caste bias are validated. They claimed that the committee's recommendations were grouped under 20 broad themes and that the department has implemented measures under 15 of them.
Pending recommendations include constituting a Social Justice Monitoring Committee to review curriculum, appointing School Welfare Officers and trained counsellors to address grievances and monitor caste discrimination, making annual social justice orientation programmes mandatory for students and teachers, and assessing candidates' commitment to social justice during teacher recruitment. "During the induction training for new teachers, we sensitise them on issues related to caste, community and gender. The appointment of School Welfare Officers and other such measures is under consideration," a senior School Education Department official told this newspaper. Certain recommendations, such as bringing Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare schools under the School Education Department, require coordination with other departments.