Why the US tightened student visa rules?

The Donald Trump administration has announced sweeping changes to the US student visa system, ending a decades-old policy that allowed international students to remain in the country for the duration of their academic programme. Under the new rules, most foreign students will get a maximum four-year stay unless they receive permission from the US government to extend it. The changes, which take effect in September, are being pitched by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a national security and immigration reform measure. However, universities, education groups and international students say the policy could create uncertainty, particularly for research scholars and doctoral candidates.

Here’s what the new rules mean and why they matter

What has the Trump administration changed?

The biggest change is the end of the “Duration of Status” (D/S) system that has governed student visas in the United States since 1978.

Until now, students on F-1 visas, exchange visitors on J-1 visas, and foreign media representatives on I visas could remain in the US for as long as they maintained their visa status and continued pursuing their approved academic programme. Under the new regulation, international students will instead receive a fixed period of admission, with most of them allowed to stay only for the duration of their academic programme, subject to a maximum of four years. Students who need additional time will have to seek formal approval from the US government rather than relying on their universities.

Why these changes?

The Trump administration says the previous system was vulnerable to misuse. According to the Department of Homeland Security, some foreign nationals repeatedly enrolled in academic programmes to maintain legal status in the United States without leaving the country. Announcing the rule, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the old framework had become outdated. “For nearly half a century, the outdated 'duration of status' system has compromised national security and created an environment ripe for immigration fraud.”

He added: “For decades, foreign students have been admitted into the U.S. indefinitely, allowing thousands to abuse our immigration system by perpetually enrolling in courses to avoid having to leave the US.” The administration argues that introducing fixed admission periods will allow authorities to conduct routine vetting, biometric checks and background screening more regularly.