Why the US tightened student visa rules?

The Donald Trump administration has announced sweeping changes to the US student visa system, ending a decades-old policy that allowed international students to remain in the country for the duration of their academic programme. Under the new rules, most foreign students will get a maximum four-year stay unless they receive permission from the US government to extend it. The changes, which take effect in September, are being pitched by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a national security and immigration reform measure. However, universities, education groups and international students say the policy could create uncertainty, particularly for research scholars and doctoral candidates.
Here’s what the new rules mean and why they matter
What has the Trump administration changed?
The biggest change is the end of the “Duration of Status” (D/S) system that has governed student visas in the United States since 1978.
Until now, students on F-1 visas, exchange visitors on J-1 visas, and foreign media representatives on I visas could remain in the US for as long as they maintained their visa status and continued pursuing their approved academic programme. Under the new regulation, international students will instead receive a fixed period of admission, with most of them allowed to stay only for the duration of their academic programme, subject to a maximum of four years. Students who need additional time will have to seek formal approval from the US government rather than relying on their universities.
Why these changes?
The Trump administration says the previous system was vulnerable to misuse. According to the Department of Homeland Security, some foreign nationals repeatedly enrolled in academic programmes to maintain legal status in the United States without leaving the country. Announcing the rule, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the old framework had become outdated. “For nearly half a century, the outdated 'duration of status' system has compromised national security and created an environment ripe for immigration fraud.”
He added: “For decades, foreign students have been admitted into the U.S. indefinitely, allowing thousands to abuse our immigration system by perpetually enrolling in courses to avoid having to leave the US.” The administration argues that introducing fixed admission periods will allow authorities to conduct routine vetting, biometric checks and background screening more regularly.
What exactly changes for students?
The new rule brings several major changes to the US student visa system. Most F-1 and J-1 visa holders will now be allowed to stay for a maximum of four years. Students who need more time to complete their studies must apply directly to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for an Extension of Stay.
Universities will no longer be able to effectively extend a student's stay under the earlier Duration of Status framework.
The post-graduation grace period has been reduced from 60 days to 30 days, while stricter rules have also been introduced for programme changes and transfers between institutions, shifting greater oversight to the federal government.
How different is it from the old one?
Under the earlier system, international students could legally remain in the US for as long as they stayed enrolled in their approved academic programme, with universities monitoring their academic progress and immigration authorities stepping in primarily when visa rules were violated. Under the new framework, however, students will receive a fixed period of authorised stay, and anyone needing additional time must obtain approval from the federal government. Extension requests will be subject to additional scrutiny, including background and security checks, making immigration oversight significantly more centralised than under the previous system.
Why are Indian students concerned?
Indian students are among the biggest beneficiaries of the US higher education system. According to the Open Doors 2024 report, more than 331,000 Indian students studied in the United States during the 2023-24 academic year and Indians account for nearly 30 per cent of all international students in the country. A large proportion of Indian students pursue STEM courses, doctoral research, engineering, medicine and specialised master’s programmes that often extend beyond four years. Under the new system, many of these students may have to seek an Extension of Stay before completing their degrees.
What happens if a student needs more than four years?
Students who need additional time to complete their studies must apply directly to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for an Extension of Stay. Unlike the previous system, universities can no longer authorise continued stay. Applications will undergo background verification, biometric screening, fraud checks and a fresh review by federal immigration authorities before students are allowed to continue studying legally.
What happens if an extension is delayed or denied?
Universities and education experts warn that if a student's authorised stay expires before an extension is approved, they could begin accumulating unlawful presence because of processing delays, administrative backlogs, paperwork errors or pending government review. Critics say even compliant students could face legal uncertainty, affecting future visa applications or leading to immigration penalties.
What changes after graduation?
The Trump administration has also shortened the grace period available to international students after graduation. Earlier, F-1 visa holders had 60 days to leave the United States, transfer to another educational institution, change to a different visa category or begin authorised post-study processes. Under the new rules, that window has been reduced to 30 days, giving students significantly less time to make important immigration, academic and career decisions after completing their studies.
How will the govt monitor students?
Oversight of international students will continue through the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), which operates under US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). SEVP manages the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS), a database that tracks approved educational institutions, exchange programmes, international students and their visa compliance. However, under the new rules, extensions and continued legal stay will require direct approval from federal immigration authorities rather than being managed largely through universities.
What are universities and education groups saying?
The changes have drawn criticism from education organisations. NAFSA: Association of International Educators described the policy as unnecessary. Its Chief Executive Officer Fanta Aw said: “The new policy injects uncertainty, bureaucracy, and fear into a system that has long worked effectively. It is a solution in search of a problem.” Universities worry the additional paperwork and uncertainty could discourage talented international students from choosing the United States, especially for long-term research programmes.
Are these changes part of a broader immigration policy?
Yes. Since returning to office in January 2025, President Donald Trump has pursued a broader crackdown on both illegal and legal immigration. His administration has increased scrutiny of student visas, revoked the visas of some foreign students, tightened immigration enforcement, proposed limits on international student admissions at certain universities, and expanded oversight of foreign nationals studying in the United States. The latest changes to student visa rules are part of this wider immigration agenda.
Will the new rules affect students already studying in the US?
Yes. According to DHS, students currently in the United States under the old “Duration of Status” system will automatically transition to the new framework. Their authorised stay will be capped at a maximum of four years from the effective date of the rule, unless they receive an approved extension.
That means even students who entered under the previous system will eventually have to comply with the new requirements.
What has India said?
India has responded cautiously, saying visa and immigration policies are sovereign matters for every country. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: “We’ve seen some reports regarding the visa rules… Visa rules and visa functions and immigration matters are sovereign functions of any state.” However, he added that India would continue to raise concerns if genuine students face difficulties.
What does this mean going forward?
The new rules represent one of the most significant changes to the US student visa system in nearly five decades. While the Trump administration argues the reforms are necessary to prevent immigration abuse and strengthen national security, critics warn they could increase bureaucracy, create uncertainty for researchers and reduce the attractiveness of the United States as a destination for international education.
For Indian students, the largest international student community in the US, the impact could be particularly significant. Those planning long-duration programmes will now need to factor immigration timelines into their academic plans, ensure timely applications for extensions, and closely monitor changes in federal immigration policy as the new rules come into force.
Visa changes for foreign journalists?
The ending of the “duration of status” system also affects foreign journalists as well. The DHS would impose fixed visa periods with routine renewals. Under the proposal, visas for most foreign journalists would be shortened from up to five years to 240 days, while Chinese journalists would be limited to 90-day visas.