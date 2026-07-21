What is Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township and why is it being planned?

Why is Bengaluru getting another township?

GBIT is intended to create another urban centre where people can live, work and access services, reducing pressure on the city. The project aims to address traffic congestion, uneven urban growth, groundwater stress and flooding through integrated planning, transport, utilities and civic infrastructure developed from the outset.

Why was Bidadi selected?

Located 35-40 km from Bengaluru, Bidadi is connected by the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, railway network and NICE Road. It also has industrial activity and large contiguous land parcels.

How is GBIT different from earlier satellite towns?

Unlike earlier satellite townships that depended on Bengaluru for jobs, the current project is planned as a self-sustaining city with employment, housing and public services at one place.

Why does it need over 7,400 acres?

It’s planned as an integrated city—not merely a housing project—with space for residential neighborhoods, industry, institutions, transport, utilities, green spaces and future expansion.

What makes it an 'AI-powered' township?

AI is proposed both as an industry focus and as a tool to manage urban services such as traffic, water, power, waste management, environmental monitoring, public safety and digital governance.

How does it compare with other planned cities?

Designed to ease pressure on an existing metropolis, the project is modelled on Navi Mumbai, according to officials. Unlike Amaravati, it is not a capital city, and unlike GIFT City, it is not a specialised financial hub..

How is it funded and what economic benefits are expected?

The estimated project cost is Rs 18,133 crore. Funding is proposed through HUDCO loans, a Rs 7,500-crore bank guarantee, Rs 2,000 crore from the BDA and other government resources.

The government expects that the township could create 5-6 lakh direct and indirect jobs while attracting investment and generating revenue.

Whose land will be acquired?

The project covers 7,431 acres across nine villages, affecting about 5,704 farmers. Around 830 acres are government land, and roughly 6,651 acres belong to private landowners.