Ahmedabad serial blasts case: Why it is one of India's most significant terror judgements

The 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case is remembered not only for one of India's deadliest terror attacks but also for one of the largest terror investigations and criminal trials in India's history. The Gujarat High Court upheld the convictions and sentences awarded in the case. It described the conspiracy as one of exceptional gravity. It also confirmed compensation for victims and endorsed the findings of a trial that produced one of the largest bodies of evidence ever examined in an Indian criminal case.

Timeline

2007 : The investigators alleged that a training camp was held in Vagamon, Kerala, in December.

2008 : Another alleged training camp was held near Halol in Gujarat in January.

2008 : On July 26, twenty-one serial bomb blasts hit Ahmedabad between about 6.15 pm and 7.45 pm, killing 56 people and injuring over 240.

2008 : Police recovered several unexploded bombs from Surat between July 27 and August 9, before they could go off.

2008 – Gujarat Police announced major breakthroughs in the investigation and arrested several suspects in August.

2010 : The trial began after multiple FIRs and charge sheets were clubbed before a Special Court.

2022 : The Special Court on February 18, convicted 49 people, acquitted 29, awarded death to 38 and life imprisonment till the end of natural life to 11.

2026: The Gujarat High Court in July upheld the convictions and sentences and enhanced compensation for victims.

What happened in Ahmedabad on July 26, 2008?

Twenty-one bomb blasts struck different parts of the city within about 90 minutes.

How many people were killed and injured?

Fifty-six people were killed and more than 240 were injured.

Which places were targeted?

The blasts hit markets, roads, buses, residential areas and hospitals across Ahmedabad.

Why did the hospital blasts receive special attention?

Investigators said bombs were timed to explode near hospitals after the first attacks to target rescuers, patients and their families.

How were the bombs planted?

Most were hidden on bicycles parked at busy public places, while some were placed in other vehicles.

Was Ahmedabad the only city targeted?

No. Police later recovered many live bombs in Surat, and investigators said Vadodara was also part of the alleged plan.

Who did investigators say planned the attacks?

The prosecution alleged the conspiracy involved members linked to the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and the Indian Mujahideen.

What motive did the prosecution put before the court?

It alleged the attacks were planned to spread terror and were linked to revenge for earlier communal events.

How quickly did investigators make a breakthrough?

Investigators said they identified the alleged conspiracy and launched a nationwide operation within 19 days of the blasts.

Why did the High Court describe it as a planned terror conspiracy?

It said the attacks involved planning across several states, coordinated logistics and simultaneous explosions aimed at causing maximum casualties and fear.

Why is this trial considered one of India's biggest?

It involved 35 FIRs, 548 charge sheets, more than 1,160 witnesses, nearly 6,000 exhibits and a paper record of about 7.88 lakh pages.

What did the Special Court decide in 2022?

It convicted 49 people, acquitted 29, sentenced 38 to death and 11 to life imprisonment till the end of their natural lives.

What did the Gujarat High Court decide?

It upheld the convictions of 49 people, confirmed the death sentence for 38 and life imprisonment till the end of natural life for 11 others.

Why did the High Court uphold the death penalty?

It said the attacks fell within the "rarest of rare" category because of their scale, planning and impact.

Why did the court refuse to reduce the sentences?

It said the deliberate targeting of civilians and hospitals, and the seriousness of the conspiracy, left no grounds for leniency.

What is next?

The convicted persons can challenge the judgment before the Supreme Court. The death sentences cannot be carried out until all legal remedies are exhausted.