200% tariff threat on US generic drug imports: What it means for India

US President Donald Trump last week issued a high-stakes ultimatum to the global pharmaceutical industry. He announced that generic drug manufacturers exporting to the United States would have two years to shift production to the US or face import tariffs of up to 200%.

The proposal is part of the Trump administration's broader pharmaceutical trade strategy, which seeks to extend a national security umbrella across the entire prescription drug supply chain—from high-cost patented biologics to everyday generic medicines. While the proposed tariffs would apply to all generic drug exporters, Indian pharmaceutical companies appear particularly vulnerable as they are the largest supplier of generic medicines to the US market.

What was announced and what is the timeline?

On July 21, Trump posted on Truth Social that generic drug exporters would be given two years to shift their manufacturing operations to the US. Failure to do so would draw a steep ladder of punitive tariffs so as to compel manufacturers to reshore production.

Under the proposed framework, generic medicines would continue to enter the US market duty-free until July 31, 2028. Beginning August 1, 2028, imports would attract a 100% tariff for one year. Thereafter, from August 1, 2029, the tariff would rise to 200% for manufacturers that have not established production facilities in the United States.

The two-year window is intended to give pharmaceutical companies time to build manufacturing capacity in the US, secure Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals, and transition production lines to American soil.

Why is India likely to be impacted the most?

According to data collated by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), India exported pharmaceuticals worth US$25.8 billion worldwide in 2025, of which US$9.7 billion, or 37.7%, went to the US, making America India's largest pharmaceutical export market.