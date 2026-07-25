Ken-Betwa link project and the politics of relief

India’s first river interlinking project is back in the spotlight following protests by families facing displacement by it and the state government’s two other irrigation projects — Runjh and Majhgaon — in Panna district. The Ken-Betwa River Link project also faces a political storm over allegations of irregularities in rehabilitation and compensation. While the Centre and the state governments describe it as a game changer for the drought-prone Bundelkhand region, affected villagers are demanding better rehabilitation and compensation before they are relocated.

Bundelkhand has suffered from erratic rainfall, droughts, groundwater depletion and poor irrigation coverage. Agriculture remains heavily dependent on the monsoon, resulting in repeat crop failures and seasonal migration. Despite the protests, the project enjoys support from many farmers and residents of Bundelkhand. They believe assured irrigation, improved drinking water supply and better agricultural productivity could transform the region’s economy and reduce seasonal migration. They argue that local water conservation measures alone cannot address Bundelkhand’s chronic water scarcity.

However, environmentalists continue to question the ecological impact of constructing a major dam inside the Panna Tiger Reserve. The renewed protests have revived the larger debate over balancing development with the environment.

What is the Ken-Betwa river link project?

It is India’s first major inter-basin river-linking project, which proposes to transfer water from the Ken River in Madhya Pradesh to the water-deficit Betwa River through the Daudhan Dam, a 221-km canal and associated infrastructure. Estimated to cost about ₹44,600 crore, the project is expected to irrigate over 10 lakh hectares, supply drinking water across at least 13 districts of Bundelkhand region in MP and UP and generate hydropower. It is being implemented by the National Water Development Agency with the participation of the governments of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.