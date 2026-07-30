J&K school library book controversy: What's the debate all about?

A routine exercise of buying books for school libraries under the Union Ministry of Education's Samagra Shiksha programme has led to a major controversy in Jammu and Kashmir. Two books supplied to higher secondary school libraries were later found to contain material that authorities said glorified militants and separatist leaders. The books have since been withdrawn. Here are the key facts surrounding the case.

At a glance

School library procurement

Educational purpose

Disputed content

Selection under scrutiny

Administrative response

Criminal investigation

What is the controversy about?

The controversy centres on two books purchased for higher secondary school libraries under the Samagra Shiksha programme. After the books reached schools, authorities said they contained content that glorified militant and separatist figures and included terminology that raised objections. The books were subsequently withdrawn from school libraries.

Which books are involved?

The books are:Personalities and Legends of J&K by Dr Hilal Ahmad and Santosh Meena, published by Oberoi Book Service; Great Personalities of Jammu and Kashmir by Dr Suhant Giri, published by Aurora Prakashan.

Why were these books purchased?

The books were intended to familiarise students with personalities, historical figures and cultural icons associated with Jammu and Kashmir.

Why did the books come under scrutiny?

According to the Education Department, the books included profiles of several militant and separatist leaders. The department also objected to references describing Jammu and Kashmir as "Indian Held Kashmir" and "Indian Occupied Kashmir". It said such content was inappropriate for school libraries.

Why is the procurement process being examined?

Officials said books purchased under government schemes normally go through several stages of scrutiny involving expert committees, educational authorities and administrative approvals. The inquiry will examine whether these procedures were properly followed or whether there were shortcomings in the evaluation process.

How did the books reach schools?

Officials said sub-committees selected books after library grants were received under Samagra Shiksha. A total of 463 titles were shortlisted through the procurement process. The inquiry will examine whether all prescribed scrutiny and approval procedures were properly followed.

How many copies were supplied?

Government records show that:

123 copies of Personalities and Legends of J&K were supplied to schools in Jammu, Ramban and Udhampur.

128 copies of Great Personalities of Jammu and Kashmir were supplied to schools in Jammu and Baramulla.

What action has the Education Department taken?

The department ordered both books to be withdrawn from government school libraries. It said there appeared to have been negligence and inadequate due diligence during the selection process. Authorities also directed educational institutions to examine websites and digital repositories and remove objectionable material where necessary.

What administrative action followed?

Eight officials connected with the selection process were suspended. A contractual computer assistant attached to the library coordinator was also removed from service. An inquiry officer was appointed to investigate the procurement process, with directions to complete the inquiry within 30 days.

Has a criminal case been registered?

Yes. The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police registered an FIR under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Investigators are examining the procurement process, approval records and circulation of the books.

What has happened during the investigation?

Police conducted searches in Jammu, Delhi and Noida, including at publishers' offices and the Samagra Shiksha headquarters. Investigators collected records related to tendering, approvals and communications. Three publishers were later arrested, and a court granted police custody for further investigation.

What action has been taken against the authors and publishers?

The Jammu and Kashmir government has banned and blacklisted the authors and publishers of the two books in the Union Territory. It directed educational institutions, colleges and universities to withdraw their publications wherever available. The University of Jammu also issued similar directions.

What have different groups said?

Political parties across the spectrum, including the BJP, Congress and the National Conference, called for action and an inquiry into how the books were approved.

What have educationists said?

Educationists have expressed concern over the episode and said books meant for students should undergo rigorous academic scrutiny before being included in school libraries.

Has the administration taken similar action before?

Yes. The controversy comes about a year after the Jammu and Kashmir administration banned 25 books, including works by author Arundhati Roy and constitutional expert A.G. Noorani, alleging that they promoted separatist ideology. That earlier decision is separate from the current case, which concerns two books supplied to higher secondary school libraries under the Samagra Shiksha programme.

What happens next?

The administrative inquiry and the police investigation are continuing. The findings are expected to determine whether established procedures were followed during procurement and whether any further action is required.