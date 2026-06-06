How not to roll out On-Screen Marking

In May, an eighteen-year-old Class 12 student made an unsettling discovery. While accessing the digital verification window under the CBSE's newly mandated On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, he found that his physics paper bore handwriting that was not his. Frustrated by silence from official helplines, he took to X. His post went viral, and became the defining moment of a national controversy that has since escalated from administrative embarrassment to judicial challenge.

It is a controversy that cuts to the heart of an ineluctable question facing India's largest examination board: when technology is deployed at a scale affecting millions of young lives, who bears the cost of its failures? While the education ministry sacked the Board’s chairman and secretary, there was little compensation for the mental agony of the students.

What’s OSM

OSM is a digital evaluation framework in which physical answer scripts are scanned at designated hubs, anonymised to conceal student identities, uploaded to a secure server, and distributed electronically to evaluators. Teachers mark the scanned scripts on computer screens and submit their scores digitally. The system eliminates paper transport, shortens the timeline, and, in theory, eradicates totalling errors and handwriting-based bias. CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj announced in February last that the board had decided to introduce OSM for Class 12 answer books beginning with the 2026 examination, in its continuous effort to enhance efficiency and transparency, while Class 10 evaluation would continue in physical mode. The promise, as articulated by the board, was a faster, fairer, more transparent system of assessment. However, in reality, it was anything but.

The scale of the exercise was unprecedented in Indian examination history. According to officials, over 98 lakh answer books, amounting to nearly 1.96 crore scanned pages, were digitally evaluated. Of these, 68,018 answer books had to be rescanned due to poor image quality, while 13,583 answer books were manually checked after repeated scanning attempts failed to produce readable copies.