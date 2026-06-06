Why shift to Producer Price Index is a big deal

Besides, supply chains have become more complex as India’s manufacturing sector is increasingly dependent on imported inputs. Retail markets have expanded, while the distinction between wholesale and retail channels is also gradually diminishing. Economists have long argued that WPI has become an increasingly imperfect proxy for production costs and isn’t the right representation for capturing inflation.

"WPI concept is only for goods which are traded. PPI captures production. Service is also produced, so it is part of PPI,” said Principal Economic Adviser, DPIIT, Praveen Mahto. The capturing of both Output and Input PPI explains how inflation experienced by the producer on input items is taken forward to the output.

WPI vs PPI

In India, WPI is similar to Output PPI. Both are compiled on the basis of prices received by the producers. The difference lies in the weightage. While in WPI, weights are based on Gross Value of Output (GVO) estimates taken from National Accounts at a broad sectoral level, in Output PPI, the weighting diagram is based on Supply Table of National Accounts.

Input PPI is different from WPI on the concept of price itself. WPI is based on Basic Price while Input PPI is based on the Purchaser’s Price.

Output PPI is compiled on the basis of prices received by the producer. This price is called Basic Price, which does not include Net Tax and Trade and Transport Margin. On the other hand, Input PPI is compiled on the basis of prices paid by the producers to buy input items. This price is called Purchaser’s Price, which includes the Trade and Transport Margin.

Getting rid of double counting

Calculating India’s real, inflation-adjusted manufacturing GDP has always been an exercise in approximation. Since there was no dedicated input price index, National Accounts often used the headline WPI to deflate both factory revenues and input costs. It threw up distorted growth figures during volatile commodity cycles due to double counting. Double counting is the inflationary distortion caused when the price of the same commodity is counted at multiple stages of production within the index. This happens when intermediate goods (input) and final goods (output) are both independently included in the price index.

The new structure avoids one of the longstanding challenges of double counting. Under the PPI framework, Output PPI weights are derived from the Supply Table, while Input PPI weights come from the Use Table. Thus, there will be a coherent system for tracking prices entering production and prices emerging from production.

“The fact that they are providing output and

input separately is critical,” said Gaura Sengupta, Chief Economist at IDFC FIRST Bank. “Under the new GDP methodology, you have a 'double

deflation' method where you separately deflate the revenue side and the input side using their respective deflators.”

“For the private sector, the new system will help us estimate real growth rates for manufacturing significantly better,” Sengupta added.