First N-strike was the fear. Misreading is the new one

China is building missile silos across its northern deserts at a pace that has no precedent in the post-Cold War era. Pakistan, whose ballistic missile programme has evolved with significant Chinese assistance, is refining battlefield nuclear weapons designed for use against Indian forces. And India, facing both threats simultaneously, is deploying nuclear warheads aboard submarines. Across Asia, a new phase of nuclear competition is taking shape and the risks it carries go well beyond warhead counts.

Yet, the most significant warning in the latest assessment of world nuclear forces by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) is not that countries are building more nuclear weapons. It is that they are changing how those weapons are deployed, integrated into military planning and potentially used during crises.

In previous years, debates about nuclear competition were often measured in warhead numbers. This year’s report paints a more complicated picture. Dual-capable missiles that can carry either conventional or nuclear warheads, hypersonic systems that compress warning times, artificial intelligence entering military decision-support networks and the growing readiness of nuclear forces are all reshaping deterrence. The result is the emergence of a more technologically complex and potentially less predictable nuclear order.

According to SIPRI, the world’s nine nuclear-armed states possessed an estimated 12,187 nuclear warheads as of January 2026. Around 9,745 were in military stockpiles available for potential use, while approximately 4,012 were deployed with operational forces. Although the overall global inventory continues to decline because of the dismantlement of retired American and Russian weapons, the number of weapons available for military use is increasing. Notably, SIPRI warns that the rate at which retired warheads are dismantled “may soon be outpaced by the rate at which new warheads enter global stockpiles each year.”

“The evidence is growing that the nuclear weapon states are sidelining, and even walking away from, their disarmament commitments,” says SIPRI’s Hans M Kristensen, one of the report’s authors. “The nuclear-armed states are strengthening their arsenals and flexing their nuclear muscles.”

The build-up next door

Among all nuclear powers, China remains the principal driver of change. SIPRI estimates China’s stockpile at around 620 warheads, up from 600 a year ago and approximately 500 two years earlier, making it the fastest-expanding nuclear arsenal in the world. More significant than the increase itself is the force structure accompanying it. China now possesses more land-based intercontinental ballistic missile launchers than either the United States or Russia, with the US Department of Defense’s 2025 report on Chinese military capabilities assessing that Beijing had loaded more than 100 missiles into three new silo fields alone. SIPRI assesses that by the turn of the decade, China could have at least as many ICBMs as either Washington or Moscow.