Tech talk for vehicles to save lives

India witnesses nearly 5 lakh road accidents and 1.7 lakh deaths every year on an average. This translates into around 1,370 accidents and 465 deaths every day or 57 accidents and 19 deaths every hour. The gravity of the situation is captured in the latest annual report on road accidents released by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), which puts the number of lives lost in the five-year period from 2020 to 2024 at over 8.1 lakh. In 2024 alone, there were 4.87 lakh road crashes claiming 1.77 lakh lives and leaving 4.71 lakh people injured.

The number of accidents and fatalities has been rising steadily year-on-year despite sustained awareness campaigns and enforcement measures for road safety.

Could they have been prevented? Road accidents occur due to a combination of factors, including poor road design, engineering deficiencies and irresponsible road-user behaviour. An emerging technology called Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) communication offers hope as it has the potential to prevent crashes and save lives.

What is V2V

Vehicle-to-Vehicle communication is a wireless system for vehicles to ‘talk’ to each other by exchanging real-time safety-related information on speed, location, direction, and braking status. It alerts drivers about potential hazards and help avoid collisions and other dangers. The technology is said to have the potential to reduce road accidents by as much as 80%.