Addressing the malady of judicial delays

On June 3 this year, Justice G Jayachandran of the Madras High Court penned one of the most strident indictments of India's justice delivery system in recent memory. The reason: an election petition filed by DMK neta M Appavu in 2016 shortly after losing to AIADMK’s I S Inbadurai by a slim margin of 49 votes from the Radhapuram assembly constituency in Tirunelveli district, got decided 10 years later, by which time the outcome was academic. It was not just that two assembly elections happened in between. It was that the Supreme Court ordered a stay on announcing the outcome of a recount of postal ballots in the case in 2019. It then sat on it for six long years before vacating the stay and remanding the matter back to the Madras high court. Curiously, the SC also let the question that was at the heart of the litigation go undecided: Do middle school headmasters qualify as gazetted officers to attest postal ballots?

Significantly, an SC bench extensively heard the matter on March 23, 2021 but inexplicably failed to wrap it up. One plausible explanation for leaving the core legal question on headmasters open could be that the bench that heard the arguments in 2021 had changed. As Chief Justice of India Surya Kant observed in a recent case, “The interval between the hearing and the pronouncement also affects the quality of the adjudication, as a judgment bears the imprint of the arguments that preceded it, and it reflects them most faithfully when it follows them closely.”

The Appavu verdict is not just a story about a disputed election, but a mirror held up to a system in which justice grinds so slowly that it often defeats its purpose. As per the National Judicial Data Grid, a whopping 49 lakh cases have been pending in high courts across the country for over 10 years. They constitute 10% of the pendency of all high court cases.

A decade for a 49-vote margin

The Appavu case reads like a slow burn thriller. After the May 2016 Tamil Nadu assembly election, the returning officer declared Inbadurai the winner by 49 votes. Appavu challenged it, alleging that 203 postal ballots, which were attested by headmasters of middle schools, had been wrongly rejected on the ground that "headmasters were not gazetted officers." He also alleged irregularities in the 19th, 20th and 21st rounds of counting of EVM votes.

The case went to Justice Jayachandran, who on September 24, 2019 reserved his order. A week later, on October 1, 2019, he delivered a categorical finding: the 203 postal ballots had been wrongly rejected as headmasters were indeed gazetted officers. Further, the judge ordered a postal ballot recount.