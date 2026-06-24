Versailles: The treaty that ended one war, shaped a century, and still haunts global politics

1. Where is the Palace of Versailles—and why does the palace carry such weight in diplomatic history?
The Palace of Versailles is a monument to power. Located about 20 km south-west of Paris the palace it was the seat of French monarchy in 1862. Built by Louis XIII as a hunting lodge it was redesigned and upgraded by Louis XIV who had famously said L'État, c'est moi (I am the State). The Palace was set in his image of self. It was scaled and designed with gold and mirrors to intimidate and project power.
Diplomacy at Versailles is as much theatre as statecraft. The palace appears at turning points of history. In 1871 King Wilhelm I of Prussia was proclaimed as the German Emperor in the Hall of Mirrors after the defeat of France. In 1919 the victors chose the same hall to impose peace on Germany. It is the place where power is recovered, often redistributed.
2. What was the Treaty of Versailles—and what did it actually say?
The Treaty of Versailles is the agreement that forged peace and ended World War I. It was signed on June 28, 1919 – five years after the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand and the start of World War I.
Its key provisions included the ‘War Guilt Clause’ which deemed Germany as the aggressor and responsible for making reparations. The treaty imposed military restrictions, territorial losses and the led to the creation of the League of Nations. Critics of the treaty – of which there are many – say President Woodrow Wilson got his League. France got security. Germany got resentment.
3. Why was the Treaty of Versailles signed at Versailles?
The choice was clearly deliberate. In the same hall, Wilhelm I had been proclaimed German Emperor in 1871 after France's defeat in the Franco-Prussian War. France wanted history reversed. Germany's triumph in 1871 would be answered by Germany's humiliation in 1919.
It was said World War I was the war to end all wars. The treaty ended fighting but arguments on who was to blame paved the road to the next war.
4. Who won at Versailles—and who was humiliated?
The allies were winners. The treaty was designed and universally viewed as a Diktat or a dictated peace. The negotiations were dominated by United States, Britain, France and Italy with Woodrow Wilson, David Lloyd George, Georges Clemenceau and Vittorio Orlando holding court.
The ghost at the table was Germany. It was excluded from all discussions and negotiations and invited only to be presented the final terms as fait accompli. The Ottoman Empire was dismantled; new borders were drawn by the victors without any consultation with those affected by the war and by the peace treaty. The winners wrote the terms, and the losers were lumped with the cost and consequences.
5. Did the Treaty of Versailles cause World War II?
The truth is harboured between layers of facts. Historians believe the Treaty of Versailles alone did not cause World War II. The construct of the treaty made the next war almost inevitable.
The humiliation of Germany created the conditions for the rise of Adolf Hitler and National Socialism or the "Nazi Party". Germany was expected to pay the equivalent of 132 billion gold marks in bonds. The extent of payments were trimmed under the Dawes Plan of 1924 and the Young Plan of 1928 and eventually ended in 1932 at the Lausanne Conference. It is not that Versailles made war inevitable. It made peace fragile.
6. What lesson did later statesmen learn from Versailles?
The Treaty of Versailles is a lesson on how not to litigate peace. Winston Churchill observed in his memoir, The Gathering Storm, “The economic clauses of the Treaty were malignant and silly to an extent that made them obviously futile”. Marshal Ferdinand Foch had declared "This is not Peace. It is an Armistice for twenty years."
After 1945, policymakers sought to avoid repeating the blunders of Versailles. At the end of WW II, the United States did not impose reparations and humiliation. The US financed Germany’s reconstruction through the European Recovery Program, also known as the Marshall Plan,. The institution of the UN, the IMF, the World Bank and NATO enabled the longest peace Western Europe has known. The lesson learnt from Treaty of Versailles is that any arrangement which humiliates and leaves an enemy in ruins produces the conditions for a future war.
7. What happened at Versailles in June 2026—and why does the venue matter?
More than a century after the treaty, Versailles again became a diplomatic stage in the US-Iran peace process. Donald J Trump decided to sign the MoU at Versailles and travelled there with the French President Emmanuel Macron. The symbolism was impossible to ignore. The palace where the Treaty of Versailles was signed was yet again the venue to launch a peace process.
Every treaty has a setting grounded in the politics of the leaders. Trump chose the Palace of Versailles and the very room where Germany's humiliation was formalised to send a message. The worry for Trump and hist team is that history may not repeat but may just rhyme.
8. What is the Islamabad Memorandum?
The 14 point MoU between Iran and the United States created a process not a lasting peace agreement. The claims made by both sides on issues reveal the chasm of divergence.
Last weekend the two sides met again in Geneva – after the rupture caused by Israel bombing Lebanon. The result is yet another proforma of process for peace. Four technical committees will try and reconcile the diverging positions on issues. The most contentious questions have been deferred. The agreement creates a process rather than an outcome. The road map for peace is yet to be drawn.
9. What does the Islamabad Memorandum leave unresolved?
Unlike the highly detailed 2015 JCPOA, the new MOU establishes a broad framework for a 60-day negotiation period. Virtually every issue from nuclear to sanctions to management of the Strait of Hormuz and many of the most contentious issues are deliberately deferred to future negotiations.
It is obvious that the decision to not wage war was driven by economic compulsions. The litigation of peace is stranded in political compulsions. The challenge for peacemakers is to align the two compulsions. A political roadmap is not a treaty — and the difference matters enormously.
10. Why is Israel the ghost at this table — and what does that echo from 1919?
Israel does not believe peace with Iran is possible. Even as the MOU was under discussion Israel declared that military operations would continue in Lebanon. The US is convinced it can rein in Israel. The belief was challenged on day one. This flaw was exposed soon after Trump signing the MoU. Clause 1 of the MoU specified end of attacks everywhere including Lebanon. Israel bombed Lebanon within hours of declaration of peace!
The central flaw in the Treaty of Versailles was that many countries, victims of the war, those directly impacted by the war were excluded from the talks. The Arabs, the Kurds, the Armenians were rendered spectators as the group of four powerful countries decided their fate, wrote the Treaty of Sèvres, drew the map of the middle east in their own interests and imagination. The Treaty of Versailles illustrated that those left out often pay and extract the price of exclusion.
11. Why are commentators invoking Versailles today?
Versailles has become shorthand for a deeper question: is the agreement a settlement, a blueprint for the next war or a surrender? Every major peace deal is judged against the legacy of 1919. The analogy is powerful because Versailles remains history's most famous cautionary tale.
Critics ask whether leaders are securing peace or merely postponing future conflict. It bears mention that US and Iran have thus far only been talking about talking. Whenever diplomacy appears to mix peace with humiliation, the ghost of Versailles returns.
12. What would a durable peace require that Versailles failed to provide?
A durable peace requires legitimacy which demands that the negotiations be inclusive of all those who will be tasked with maintaining peace and all those who can upend the peace agreement. It also requires reconciliation of grievances and aspirations, economic recovery and credible security guarantees. Versailles delivered punishment but struggled to provide reconciliation. John Maynard Keynes observed “If we aim deliberately at the impoverishment of Central Europe, vengeance, I dare predict, will not limp." War returned in 1939.
A century later the greatest challenge in diplomacy is not ending a war. It is building an order that survives after the headlines fade. As they say peace is not the absence of war. It must be founded on a sustainable model of acceptance for long lasting peace.
Shankkar Aiyar
Political Economy Analyst & Author