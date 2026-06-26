Was Venezuela struck by an earthquake ‘doublet’? Here’s what we know so far

On Wednesday evening just after 6pm local time, two earthquakes violently shook northern Venezuela.

The first one struck near San Felipe, the capital of the state of Yaracuy. Just 39 seconds later, another quake struck near the town of Yumare, within 5 to 10km from the first one.

Powerful ground shaking was felt across the region, including in Venezuela’s capital Caracas about 150km east of the earthquake epicentres. Buildings collapsed, and authorities report the casualty toll may be in the thousands.

The quakes struck just after 6pm on June 24 at a depth of around 20km. They were about 5-10km apart.

In addition to strong shaking, ground failure including landslides and liquefaction are anticipated to have occurred throughout the region. The earthquakes happened in a mountainous region where slope failures are common. And the type of sediment beneath Caracas amplifies seismic waves and enhances earthquake damage.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquakes were a “doublet”: a magnitude 7.2 foreshock followed 39 seconds later by a mainshock, this one with a magnitude of 7.5.

What is an earthquake ‘doublet’?

An earthquake doublet is a pair of earthquakes that happen within a short time and distance from each other.

Unlike a typical earthquake sequence, where a larger earthquake is followed by significantly smaller aftershocks, doublets are earthquakes of similar magnitude that are causally linked, but seismologically distinct. This means the seismic waves from each quake are separated by a gap in time, and/or originate from distinct sources.

Although the Venezuelan earthquake epicentres were within mere kilometres of each other, seismic wave information from the USGS suggests they likely originated from different faults with different rupture styles.

This is consistent with previously developed maps of active faults in this region. These show large strike-slip faults, where rocks slide past each other in an east-west direction, linked with arrays of smaller faults in various orientations.