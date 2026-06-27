MEA's passport remark: Why the debate over proof of citizenship matters?

Why there is a sustained rise in passport applications?

The rebound since 2022 has been swift. The Ministry of External Affairs has expanded passport services through a nationwide network of Passport Seva Kendras and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras, while greater digitisation has reduced processing time and improved accessibility. The increasing number of Indians travelling abroad for employment, higher education, tourism and business has also contributed to the sustained rise in passport applications.

Despite the rapid growth, passport ownership in India remains relatively low when compared with many developed and emerging economies. Estimates suggest that fewer than one in every ten Indians currently holds a valid passport, highlighting the enormous untapped potential for future growth as incomes rise and international mobility becomes more common.

State-wise data reveal significant regional variations in passport issuance. Kerala continued to lead the country in 2023 with around 15.47 lakh passports issued, narrowly ahead of Maharashtra, which issued about 15.10 lakh passports. Uttar Pradesh ranked third with approximately 13.68 lakh passports, followed by Punjab with 11.94 lakh and Tamil Nadu with 11.47 lakh.

What are the key factors driving the demand?

These five states alone accounted for nearly half of all passports issued across India during the year. Their dominance reflects distinct economic and demographic factors. Kerala has historically recorded the highest passport demand because of its large expatriate population working in the Gulf region and other overseas destinations. Maharashtra's position is driven by its large urban population, international business hubs such as Mumbai and Pune, and a growing number of professionals and students travelling abroad. Uttar Pradesh's rapid climb reflects its large population, increasing overseas migration and expanding aspirations among younger residents. Punjab continues to register strong passport demand due to long-standing migration trends to countries such as Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. Tamil Nadu's high ranking is supported by overseas employment, educational migration and business travel.

Other major contributors include Gujarat, Karnataka, Delhi, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, all of which issue several lakh passports annually. Gujarat's strong entrepreneurial base and overseas business connections contribute to robust passport demand, while Karnataka benefits from its large technology workforce and international business travel. Delhi, despite its smaller population, records high passport issuance because of its concentration of professionals, government officials and business executives.

The ranking changes slightly when viewed in terms of the cumulative number of passport holders rather than annual issuance. Maharashtra is estimated to have the largest number of passport holders, followed closely by Kerala. Uttar Pradesh ranks third, while Tamil Nadu and Punjab complete the top five. Gujarat, Karnataka, West Bengal, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh also figure prominently among states with the highest number of passport holders.

Why Kerala has the highest passport penetration?

However, absolute numbers tell only part of the story. Passport penetration, measured as the proportion of a state's population holding passports, presents a different picture. Kerala remains the undisputed leader, with roughly one-third of its population estimated to possess passports. This is among the highest passport penetration rates in Asia and reflects decades of overseas migration and strong international family networks.

Punjab also records one of the highest passport penetration rates in the country, supported by sustained migration to North America, Europe and Australia. Goa, despite its relatively small population, has high passport ownership because of international tourism, overseas employment and its long history of global connectivity. Several northeastern states similarly report comparatively high passport penetration owing to educational opportunities and overseas migration.

In contrast, large states such as Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh continue to have relatively low passport penetration despite their sizeable populations. This suggests considerable scope for future expansion as incomes improve, air connectivity expands and international travel becomes more affordable.

Is the growth in passport issuance a reflection of changes in India's economy and society?

The overall growth in passport issuance mirrors broader changes in India's economy and society. Rising disposable incomes, cheaper international air travel, easier visa processes for several destinations, expanding global employment opportunities and the growing popularity of overseas education have all contributed to higher demand. The increasing number of Indians taking leisure holidays abroad has also emerged as an important driver in recent years.

The government's continued efforts to modernise passport services have played a significant role in supporting this growth. The expansion of Passport Seva Kendras and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras has improved access to passport services even in smaller towns and semi-urban areas, reducing travel time and making the application process more convenient for first-time applicants.

Looking ahead, India's passport numbers are expected to continue rising steadily. With a population of more than 1.4 billion and passport ownership still below 10 percent, the country represents one of the world's largest untapped markets for international travel. As economic growth continues, outbound tourism expands and overseas employment and education opportunities increase, annual passport issuance is likely to set fresh records in the coming years, further strengthening India's position as one of the fastest-growing sources of global travellers.

Why is the current debate over proof of citizenship significant?

More importantly, the controversy comes at a time when India is witnessing a record surge in passport issuance. As noted above, the country issued nearly 14 million passports in 2023, the highest ever in a single year, even as the government continues to expand passport services through Passport Seva Kendras and the rollout of e-passports. Ironically, just as more Indians than ever are obtaining passports, the debate has shifted from access to the document itself to a more fundamental question: what legally constitutes proof of Indian citizenship?