Passport isn't proof of citizenship? Here's why the MEA remark has triggered a row

The controversy began during the observance of the 14th Passport Seva Divas on June 24, when a senior MEA official said that while passports are issued only after extensive verification, their primary legal purpose is to facilitate international travel and establish the holder's nationality abroad, and they should not be treated as standalone proof of citizenship. The ministry maintained that this has always been the legal position under the Passports Act and existing judicial interpretations.

Why the widespread reactions and criticism?

The remarks triggered widespread reactions on social media and drew criticism from opposition leaders, who argued that the government's clarification has created confusion among millions of passport holders. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor described the position as an "absurd legal paradox" and called for legislative changes to recognise passports as conclusive proof of citizenship.

Opposition parties and several public figures, including TMC founder and former chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, also questioned the government's stand, asking what document an ordinary citizen could rely on if even a passport was not considered proof of citizenship.

What is the legal position?

Legal experts, however, point out that the government's position is not new. Under Indian law, citizenship is governed by the Citizenship Act, 1955, while passports are regulated under the Passports Act, 1967. A passport is issued after verification of documents and identity but is legally intended to enable international travel rather than serve as a definitive citizenship certificate. Courts, including the Bombay High Court, have in earlier judgments observed that possession of a passport by itself does not conclusively establish Indian citizenship.

Why India doesn't issue a universal citizenship certificate?

The debate has also highlighted a larger policy issue—that India does not issue a universal citizenship certificate to all citizens by birth. While citizenship certificates are granted in cases of registration or naturalisation, people born as Indian citizens generally rely on a combination of documents such as birth certificates, parental records and other official documents depending on the context. This has revived concerns about the absence of a single universally accepted document proving Indian citizenship.

How vibrant is India's current passport ecosystem?

The country's passport ecosystem has witnessed remarkable growth over the past decade, reflecting the country's rising international mobility, expanding middle class, growing overseas workforce and increasing appetite for global travel. Annual passport issuance has not only recovered strongly from the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic but has also reached record levels, underscoring the growing demand for international travel documents across the country.

According to government data, India issued a record 1.37 crore passports in 2023, the highest ever in a single year. The figure marks a significant jump from around 1.17 crore passports issued in 2022 and exceeds the pre-pandemic level of nearly 1.22 crore recorded in 2019. Passport issuance had fallen sharply during the pandemic, dropping to about 60 lakh in 2020 and 73 lakh in 2021 as international travel restrictions and lockdowns reduced demand.