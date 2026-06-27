What the US-Iran MoU means, why it matters, what happens next

A seemingly fragile but potentially consequential diplomatic opening has emerged between the United States and Iran after both sides agreed to a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at extending the ceasefire that followed months of war involving Iran, the US and Israel. The agreement formally signed by US President Donald Trump and endorsed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian seeks to halt military hostilities, reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, and create a framework for negotiating a broader settlement within 60 days.
The understanding is significant not only because it attempts to prevent a return to war, but also because it links Iran’s future economic recovery to its willingness to address international concerns over its nuclear programme. The document outlines a phased process under which sanctions relief, access to frozen assets and reconstruction assistance would be tied to Iranian compliance with commitments on uranium enrichment and transparency of its nuclear programme.
However, it is far from a final peace deal. Many of its contentious issues like the future of Iran’s nuclear programme, the sequencing of sanctions relief, the release of frozen assets and regional security arrangements have been deferred to future negotiations. The MoU therefore serves less as a comprehensive settlement and more as a roadmap for reaching one. The full text of what was called the 14-point “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding” was read out by a senior US administration official during a briefing with media organisations including the BBC and CNN. While many of the provisions will require further negotiations and implementation mechanisms, the MoU offers the clearest picture yet of how both sides envision a path from a fragile ceasefire to a broader political agreement.
What exactly is the US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding?
The MoU is a 14-point political agreement or understanding that establishes the broad parameters for a ceasefire and future negotiations between Washington and Tehran. It is not a final treaty. Instead, it creates a framework under which both sides commit to negotiating a comprehensive agreement within 60 days. The document also sets out immediate steps that both countries are expected to take while those negotiations continue.
The Trump administration has described the arrangement as “performance-based”, which fundamentally means Iran receives economic benefits only if Tehran fulfils its commitments.
Why was the agreement needed?
The understanding comes after months of conflict that began on February 28 and escalated into direct military confrontation involving the US, Iran and Israel. The fighting disrupted maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, heightened fears of a wider regional war, damaged infrastructure and deepened concerns over Iran's nuclear programme.
The ceasefire announced in April halted active hostilities, but both sides required a more structured arrangement to prevent renewed conflict and establish a pathway towards a broader settlement.
What does the agreement say about ending the war?
The first point of the MoU commits the US, Iran and their allies to the “immediate and permanent termination” of military operations. The agreement mentions that neither side will initiate military action, threaten the use of force or engage in hostile activities against the other. It also extends beyond the US-Iran relationship by including commitments relating to Lebanon, reflecting concerns about the role of regional actors and proxy forces in any future escalation.
However, the document leaves unanswered questions about how other regional players, most importantly Israel, will implement these provisions.
What is the significance of the Strait of Hormuz?
The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important energy chokepoints. Roughly a fifth of global oil supplies pass through the narrow waterway linking the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. Any disruption there has immediate consequences for global energy markets. Under the understanding, Iran commits to facilitating the safe passage of commercial vessels through the strait without imposing charges for 60 days. Shipping traffic is expected to resume immediately, although demining operations and the removal of military obstacles are expected to take several weeks. The reopening of the strait is significant because it reduces pressure on global oil markets and international trade routes.
What does the US agree to do?
The United States has undertaken several major commitments. First, it will begin removing its naval blockade and other restrictions affecting Iran’s maritime activities. The blockade is expected to be fully lifted within 30 days. Second, Washington has pledged not to impose new sanctions during the interim negotiation period. Third, it will issue waivers allowing Iranian crude oil exports and associated financial transactions to resume. The US has also committed to facilitating the release of Iranian assets that remain frozen or restricted abroad. The agreement also envisages the eventual removal of all US sanctions against Iran as part of a final settlement.
Is the US giving Iran $300 billion?
Not directly. One of the most widely discussed provisions is a commitment to develop a reconstruction and economic development plan worth at least $300 billion. However, the MoU does not require the United States government to contribute money to that fund. Instead, Washington would facilitate investment and financial activity by regional partners and international businesses through sanctions waivers, licences and regulatory approvals.
What happens to sanctions?
The agreement outlines the eventual but conditional removal of sanctions on Iran, including US primary and secondary sanctions, certain UN-related restrictions and other nuclear-linked international measures, though no clear timeline has been set. The sequencing of relief remains a major hurdle, with Washington insisting it be tied to compliance while Tehran seeks swift and guaranteed economic benefits.
What does Iran agree to on nuclear weapons?
The most important Iranian commitment is that it will not develop or acquire a nuclear weapon.The MoU establishes future negotiations to determine how Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium will be handled. For years, the US and its allies have argued that Iran's enrichment activities could eventually provide the material necessary for a nuclear weapon. Iran has consistently maintained that its nuclear programme is intended for peaceful purposes. The understanding seeks to bridge that divide by establishing technical negotiations under international supervision or verification by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
So, what happens to Iran's enriched uranium?
The agreement does not provide a final answer. Instead, it says both countries will negotiate a mutually acceptable mechanism for dealing with Iran's stockpile. At a minimum, the material would be “downblended” under IAEA supervision. Downblending means reducing the concentration of enriched uranium so that it cannot be readily used for weapons purposes. The exact quantity of uranium involved, the timeline for disposal and the future scope of Iranian enrichment remain subjects for negotiation.
What role will the IAEA play?
The IAEA is expected to serve as the central verification body under the agreement, with responsibilities including monitoring uranium stockpiles, verifying downblending activities, inspecting nuclear facilities and reporting on compliance. Its findings are likely to play a key role in determining whether Iran qualifies for further sanctions relief.
What about frozen Iranian assets?
Over the years, billions of dollars belonging to Iran have been frozen or restricted in foreign jurisdictions due to sanctions. Iran has long demanded access to these funds. The MoU says that the US will facilitate the release of frozen assets and make them available for use by the Iranian government and designated beneficiaries. The exact procedures remain under negotiation, but the provision represents a major economic incentive for Tehran.
How will compliance be monitored?
The agreement calls for the creation of an executive monitoring mechanism. Although few details have been released, the body is expected to oversee implementation of the MoU and track compliance by both sides. Such mechanisms are common in arms control and ceasefire arrangements for resolving disputes and verifying commitments.
What happens over the next 60 days?
Negotiators from the US and Iran must turn broad political commitments in the MoU into a detailed, enforceable final agreement, addressing unresolved issues including Iran’s enrichment programme, sanctions removal pace, frozen assets, security guarantees, regional military arrangements and Strait of Hormuz administration, with the 60-day timeline extendable by mutual agreement.