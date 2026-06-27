What the US-Iran MoU means, why it matters, what happens next

What is the significance of the Strait of Hormuz?

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important energy chokepoints. Roughly a fifth of global oil supplies pass through the narrow waterway linking the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. Any disruption there has immediate consequences for global energy markets. Under the understanding, Iran commits to facilitating the safe passage of commercial vessels through the strait without imposing charges for 60 days. Shipping traffic is expected to resume immediately, although demining operations and the removal of military obstacles are expected to take several weeks. The reopening of the strait is significant because it reduces pressure on global oil markets and international trade routes.

What does the US agree to do?

The United States has undertaken several major commitments. First, it will begin removing its naval blockade and other restrictions affecting Iran’s maritime activities. The blockade is expected to be fully lifted within 30 days. Second, Washington has pledged not to impose new sanctions during the interim negotiation period. Third, it will issue waivers allowing Iranian crude oil exports and associated financial transactions to resume. The US has also committed to facilitating the release of Iranian assets that remain frozen or restricted abroad. The agreement also envisages the eventual removal of all US sanctions against Iran as part of a final settlement.

Is the US giving Iran $300 billion?

Not directly. One of the most widely discussed provisions is a commitment to develop a reconstruction and economic development plan worth at least $300 billion. However, the MoU does not require the United States government to contribute money to that fund. Instead, Washington would facilitate investment and financial activity by regional partners and international businesses through sanctions waivers, licences and regulatory approvals.

What happens to sanctions?

The agreement outlines the eventual but conditional removal of sanctions on Iran, including US primary and secondary sanctions, certain UN-related restrictions and other nuclear-linked international measures, though no clear timeline has been set. The sequencing of relief remains a major hurdle, with Washington insisting it be tied to compliance while Tehran seeks swift and guaranteed economic benefits.