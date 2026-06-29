Malayalam cinema’s AMMA: Chronicle of a crisis-ridden body

What is the current crisis?



The resignations followed the annual general body meeting held on June 21, which witnessed dramatic moments as members reportedly argued over the annual report and the statement of accounts.

According to senior members Jagadish, Baburaj, Siddique and Ansiba Hassan, questions were raised over the expenditure of Rs 67 lakh incurred for an annual family get-together organised by the association. Although several senior members supported the women-led panel and sought a 45-day period to present the audited accounts, the request was not approved. With the majority of members refusing to approve the unaudited accounts and report, the executive committee had to go, according to the bylaws of AMMA, which is a charitable society.



The resignation came after the committee failed to provide a satisfying answer as to how and for what the amount was spent. Actor Ansiba also alleged that no quotations were invited before granting contracts, and there was a complete lack of transparency in the financial transactions. Several members of the association believe that the committee lacked transparency. Even when the general body meeting witnessed heated arguments, according to sources, Mohanlal, the past president, urged the members to stay united rather than taking a stance in favour or against the committee.



What was the internal dispute about?

In May this year, the association was involved in another controversy after Ansiba Hassan alleged that she had been labelled a "jihadi" by actor Tini Tom. This led to a public dispute between her and actor Neena Kurup on the one side, and between actors Lakshmipriya and Tini Tom on the other. However, according to sources within the association, these issues, which tarnished the image and goodwill of the association, were not discussed in the general body meeting.

The issue stemmed from Ansiba, the then joint secretary of the association, disagreeing to approve the sponsorship from a Kochi-based temple. Ansiba had approached the police, claiming that several actors, including Tini Tom, had named her 'Jihadi'. Later, the conversation between actors Lakshmipriya, Neena Kurup and Tini Tom led to serious rifts within AMMA, and several members felt that president Shwetha Menon protected Lakshmipriya.

As many as four cases were registered with the police following the controversy. Lakshmipriya, who was also the vice-president of the association, and another office bearer Mallika Sukumaran also resigned from AMMA following the developments.



What next?



The association's general body meeting has appointed an ad hoc committee with Ramesh Pisharody, an actor and Congress MLA, as convenor for four months. This committee includes actors K B Ganeshkumar, Suresh Krishna, Saadique, Rony David Raj, Krishna Prabha and Kalabhavan Shajon as members. Though Asha Aravind, who was also a member of the last committee, was elected to the committee, she later resigned. If an election is not held in four months, the ad hoc

committee can continue till the next general body meeting, to be held in June 2027.

Meanwhile, addressing the media after the general body meeting, Ansiba Hassan urged the new committee to invite the members who had quit the association after the 2017 actor assault case and the subsequent developments in the Malayalam film industry. Days after her resignation from the association, Shwetha wrote on Facebook that she resigned because she refused to be a puppet for anyone.



What is Women in Cinema Collective (WCC)

It was in May 2018 that the Women in Cinema Collective, a group of female actors, technicians, and other members in the Malayalam film industry, was formed in the backdrop of the actress assault case of 2017, in which a prominent actor was abducted and subjected to sexual assault. The aim of the collective was to address and solve the various issues faced by female members of the film fraternity. The collective was led by actors Parvathy Thiruvoth, Revathi, Rima Kallingal, Ramya Nambeesan, and Geetu Mohandas.

The Collective played a key role in pushing the Association for more accountability, increasing the representation of women in leadership, and contributing to the conversation on gender equality. Its efforts contributed to wider conversations on reform and gender equality, not just in AMMA but also within the Malayalam film industry.



What was AMMA's stand on the Dileep issue?

The police arrested actor Dileep following the actress's assault case. He was suspended from AMMA. However, the Association's controversial move to reinstate him in June 2018 sparked controversy. Several women members of the association, including Remya Nambeesan, Rima Kallingal, and Geethu Mohandas, quit the association in protest against the organisation's decision. Later, Dileep submitted his formal resignation to then-president Mohanlal, which was officially accepted by the Association.



In December 2025, after the Ernakulam sessions court acquitted Dileep, citing insufficient evidence, Shwetha stated that the association is with the survivor and that no discussion has been held on re-inducting Dileep.

Though the Association has faced a series of controversies over the years, AMMA remains one of the most influential organisations in Malayalam cinema, representing leading actors and serving as a welfare body for artists in the industry.